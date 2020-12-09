Joe’s Weather World: Fabulous days then not so fabulous (WED-12/9)

More great weather is ahead over the next 2 days in the KC region as mild air flows through the Plains states. We’ve been so fortunate over the last 5+ weeks with great days…an occasional speed bump every so often but we really haven’t had any lasting cold around these parts. This has resulted in not only good days to keep getting outside but also dry weather overall.

It’s not unusual really to have these dry patterns settle in during November and December. These are typically dry months. The issue is that the dryness extends back to August really. So pile on more dry weather and it’s not the greatest thing for those wanting moisture.

So far the 1st 8 days of the month haven’t been remarkably warm in the big scheme of things. We’re starting December as the 52nd warmest in KC weather history, although today/tomorrow will send us up about 20-30 spots on the list I think by the time things are said and done.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. The record is safe I think at 68°

Tonight: Fair skies and pleasant by December standards with lows in the upper 30s

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds but still mild with highs again in the mid 60s

Friday: Rain develops in the morning and much chillier with highs only in the 30s during the afternoon.

Discussion:

So let’s start with this…a climate note regarding the temperatures in the US so far this year. It’s been warm…like really warm overall.

One tidbit from the discussion…interesting to note that since 2012 it’s been so warm in the US.

“With just one month to go in 2020, the year to date (YTD, January through November) is keeping pace as the fourth-warmest on record — with an average temperature of 56.1 degrees F (2.3 degrees above average). The four warmest YTD periods on record have all occurred since 2012.”

As mentioned this has been going on for the last 5 weeks. As a matter of fact since 11/1 we’re 15th warmest in the current time-span

This mild weather hasn’t been only here obviously. It goes for many areas of the country and for that matter into good parts of Canada as well…this was written about last week. It’s affecting the average snowcover in the hemisphere (and granted this type of stat can change around on a dime in December.

Right now at least…there isn’t a lot of snow cover in the US.

So what happens is that mild air that develops can get milder thanks to a downsloping flow of air coming down the western Plains and into the area. That will be the set-up for the next 2 days. Mild weather for December…some 20+ degrees above average too. Which in December is almost always a good thing…perhaps not so much in July when 20° above average afternoons would send highs close to 110°!

So the mildness is having at least a temporary effect on the snow cover in the US…but again one big storm and this could change.

So will it? To some extent yes. There is a system on Saturday that should add to the snowcover in the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region. Perhaps even locally…especially from KC northwards, although for the Metro…things right now don’t look too bad but this may change with a 3-5 county shift south of the better accumulating snows.

1st the rain chances. They increase on Friday especially before lunch, odds favor under 1/2″ of rain for KC northwards with some upside to that south of KC on Friday itself.

There may be a lull to some extent, perhaps a cold drizzle/mist for Friday afternoon and night before some light snow develops on Saturday, perhaps a wintry mix for awhile early in the morning. We’re not in the “right spot” at this point for any significant accumulations locally, although the chances of at least 2″ of snow are increasing towards northern MO from near St Joseph north to the IA border. It’s something to watch at least for any changes in the axis of better accumulating snows.

At the surface at least there will be a somewhat favorable surface low moving across and perhaps north of the I-44 corridor towards the St Louis area on Saturday. This isn’t a bad track. The issue will be how the moisture on the north side of the track comes together with the colder air dropping south. It bears watching because a dusting to 1″ of snow on the the northside of KC (higher north of there) could turn into something else for the Metro region with some alterations in the atmospheric set-up.

We’ll work on that tomorrow into Friday. At least some needed moisture though will be welcome to a large extent.

No maps today…we’ll post some tomorrow. Enjoy the next 48 hours. I don’t think it’s the last of the mild air…or the 60s this month!

Our feature photo comes from James Siegrist

