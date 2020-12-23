Joe’s Weather World: Fast moving cold blast then there’s next week (WED-12/23)

The colder air will be flowing into the area today. We’ve maxed out in the upper 50s thanks to strong 40-50 MPH winds overnight. Pretty impressive as detailed in yesterday’s blog. As I start this blog the winds are switching towards the NW and temperatures will be dropping this morning…then dropping faster after lunch…and eventually by later this afternoon we should be close to, if not below 30° with wind chills in the teens.

It will stay cold for about 36-48 hours before we come back to average or above on Christmas afternoon and then pop into the 60s on Saturday. Another dry storm moves through on Sunday but that system will only slowly bring in colder air Sunday night.

Then there’s next week…as we finish of 2020.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds roll in from the west with slowly dropping AM temperatures then a faster droop this afternoon. Winds will be 25-35 MPH as colder air is moving through. Temperatures drop into the 25-30° as sunset rolls around.

Tonight: Cloudy skies start clearing. Cold and blustery with lows in the mid teens

Tomorrow: Chilly and blustery but mostly sunny with highs 25-30°

Christmas: Cold in the morning…near 10° then more seasonable in the afternoon…well into the 30s if not lower 40s.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So when we look back on this day a few years from now…it will go down as a day with a high of 58° and no one will remember the colder afternoon that will be settling into the region. Stats are funny sometimes. This will also end up being an above average day too…after 2 days with highs into the 60s. We missed the record high yesterday by 3° just like on Monday.

Colder air though will be the rule into Christmas morning. The air coming into the area isn’t that cold by December standards really…and it’s certainly not this.

For you weather history buffs in KC…yesterday and today are the anniversary of the coldest temperatures recorded in KC…-23° on the 22nd/23rd of December in 1989! #fox4kc #mowx #kswx JL — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) December 23, 2020

OK so it will be seasonable for a couple of days. The average high is in the upper 30s so temperatures during the afternoon in the mid>upper 20s isn’t too crazy.

Here is your cold air coming into the Plains. Again by late December standards it’s really more seasonable air and nothing much worse.

So perspective right.

You can see the temperature change from yesterday at around 8AM to today at 8AM…

Now once you get into the northern Plains…yeah it’s colder. Sub-zero as a matter of fact.

The colder air though will modify as it wraps into the area over the next 48 hours as there is no snow on the ground in extensive form towards the northern US where the air is coming from. Although today there is a blizzard ongoing across the upper Midwest.

Here's the latest Winter Storm Severity Index for the winter storm moving into the area this morning. Combination of heavy snow and strong winds/blowing snow expected to overlap just west/southwest of the Twin Cities, where the highest impacts are expected. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/VAUkiOfe2t — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 23, 2020

This will be a pretty big storm up there with a LOT of wind!

There are 50-60 MPH gusts up there with the heavy snow this morning.

With the change, and so far it’s terrible, with the way the NWS does radars…I can’t easily show you radar data anymore…but it is snowing pretty good up there!

8:45 AM radar

We’ll see if this satellite loop works today.

The cloud from the west are connected to moisture being squeezed out of the air because of the colder air flowing into the area…so the sunshine early this morning will be fleeting and gone by 10AM for most from KC westwards.

There may be a few flurries later today or this evening but that’s about it…another dry system.

Sunday’s looks dry too.

Then there is next week.

Started writing a bit about this yesterday and it’s still there although what form the precip takes remains to be seen. Maybe forms of precip? The colder air that comes down on Sunday night will be a key…how cold and how deep because the next system will be coming into the Plains later Monday and Tuesday. The atmosphere may try to warm-up ahead of it depending on where it goes. IF it stays south of here…and not too far south of here…then the atmosphere locally won’t be able to get overly warm…IF it’s farther north…we may start out cold enough but at some point near or above freezing air will come in either at the surface or above us.

IF it’s too far south…then the moisture won’t work out well again for us.

So obviously you can tell there is too much TBA. The EURO us the most bullish with the snow potential but it’s really “out there” with WHY it’s doing what it’s doing. Like over 12″ out there!

The GFS is considerably warmer with things and has a slushy 1″ or so.

From this far out it’s silly to use one one deterministic model for something so far away really.

I’d show you the ensembles but I think that is sort of a waste as well although about 1/2 of the GFS members are at least 2″ and the EURO data shows 30 members out of about 50 with some strong accumulations. So they’re sniffing out something obviously.

So as near as I can tell the wave that may be the origins of this is out towards the north of Japan…off of Russia really. Only about 5,700 miles west of the KC area…give or take. It will be going through various incarnations as it comes through the northern Pacific…so let’s not get to overly revved up about this at this point.

Just something to watch for a few days in a last 7 weeks where there really hasn’t been anything of substance to watch.

The feature photo comes from Christine Backs…here’s what she wrote.

“I snapped this photo in Lexington Mo two nights ago.

I literally stopped in the middle of 24 Hwy to catch this shot”

Joe