Joe’s Weather World: Frost advisory for early Saturday as an unusual chill grips the region (FRI-5/8)

Skies are clearing out and the rain is moving away from the region this morning, The winds are also starting to increase and they will be with us for most of the day as well adding a bit of chill to the air today.

The main story though is what I’ve preached for over a week now…and that is the frost risk for Saturday morning. Potentially even a light freeze too for some of you. So again for those tender plants out there that don’t do well with a cold morning…cover them up later today…and remember to uncover them tomorrow morning after sunrise.

There may be more frost on Monday morning as well.

_________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and windy with highs approaching 60°. Winds 15-30 MPH in gusts

Tonight: Clear skies with lows 32-36° and perhaps even some upper 20s northeast of the Metro.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and cool with highs in the lower 60s

Sunday: There could be an overnight sprinkle or light shower, especially north of KC (early Sunday). Otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s

__________________________________________________________

Discussion:

We received another 1/4″ or so of overnight rain…bringing the Metro totals to about 1/3rd of an inch or so. Nothing too crazy for a sort of interesting system that came down from the northwest.

There were stronger storms in OK and TX last night…with some big time hailers. Larger than baseballs in parts of OK and TX.

So now high pressure builds southwards into the Plains. Here is the latest surface map showing the isobars…lines of equal pressure. You can see the high in the Plains.

That’s actually a pretty strong area of higher pressure for the month of May. Temperatures up there this morning tanked to the mid to upper 20s.

That high pressure area will be almost right on top of the region overnight. The main ingredients that go into a night of chilly weather during May around these parts are 1) a cool air mass (we’ve got that) 2) dry air (lower dew points (yes) 3) light winds (that will gradually happen this evening) and 4) clear skies. That is the one thing that needs to be watched.

As the night moves along…clouds will be developing in the western Plain an streaking our way. These clouds may affect #4 above and when we don’t have clear skies…the temperatures have a tendency to NOT drop as much. The timing of the clouds arrival though is right around 7AM when temperatures typically bottom out. So it’s a race between when the clouds move through our skies and when the temperatures crater.

Areas towards the east of KC though should be primed for a perfect night of cooling before the clouds arrival after sunrise tomorrow. So that’s why I wouldn’t be shocked if there are some upper 20s somewhere out there towards central MO.

A frost advisory is in effect overnight.

Frost Advisory in Blue

You can see, at least this morning that for areas west of the Metro there isn’t an advisory at this point. My colleagues at the NWS in Topeka are thinking the same thing I am regarding the clouds and the potential to prevent a free fall in the temperatures. Also that area west of KC will experience SW winds a bit earlier too and that as well could prop temperatures up a bit.

These clouds will be with us for a decent part of the day tomorrow. It may be mostly cloudy at times and temperatures will struggle for a bit although we’ll have a SW wind helping to at least get us into the lower 60s…that’s still 10° or so below average.

Below average is something that we’re going to be used to around here. This will be about a 10 day run of below average highs before we moderate towards the middle and end of next week. There will be warmer air sitting to the south…and it will want to come northbound next week…so hopefully we turn the corner.

The thing is when this warmer air comes northbound…odds are we’re going to get some decent+ rain around here.

Last night on the news I recreated the latest 45 day outlook from the EURO model that takes us to about the 1st day of summer. The next 5-6 weeks or so are typically the wettest time of the year around here and that model was creating 9″ of moisture pretty much bulls-eyed on the KC Metro and State Line area and down the state line. Average in that same time frame is about 7.5″. So the model was predicting above average rain amounts through the 1st day of summer.

We’ll see about that…

Meanwhile this unusual May chill is creating something rather unusual in the northeast part of the country…snow.

Snow…

It’s not totally unheard of…but it’s not common either. Here is a look at how much is expected through mid-day Sunday.

It won’t be a lot…but here is something closer in…from central NY

Maine may see the most out of this whole thing and winter weather advisories are in effect up there.

Another reinforcing shot of cool air arrives on Sunday and potentially could create an even colder Monday morning around here but again clouds will be a potential factor in how chilly we get…but more frost is certainly possible.

Our feature photo comes from @PeopleOfCowtown…a stunner for sure!

Joe

