Joe’s Weather World: Highly unusual cold outbreak for May (TUE-5/5)

After a very active 1st part of the day yesterday the weather today is relatively benign…although the winds above us are blowing pretty good and with the sunshine today stirring up the air a bit those stronger winds will mix down to the surface and I”m expecting a windy day to develop as the late morning and afternoon roll along.

There is a weak and fast moving disturbance that may create some showers tonight I’m not expecting much rain from this…and the bulk of Wednesday looks pretty good…maybe a few degrees cooler.

More rain comes on Thursday and depending on when it gets here…we may barely nudge 60° with a cool afternoon rain. That disturbance will usher in colder air and the potential of record breaking cold for Saturday morning.

______________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny skies and becoming windy. Highs today in the upper 60s. Winds may gust to 25-45 MPH or so.

Tonight: Increasing clouds later tonight with a chance of some showers zipping through the area after 12AM.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and sunshine and somewhat cooler with highs in the mid 60s

Thursday: Rain develops towards the afternoon with highs around 60°

_______________________________________________________________

Discussion:

A much nicer day shaping up although the winds will get going today. Above us the winds will be cranking pretty good as the day moves along. As a matter of fact several feet up the winds will be going around 35-45 MPH or so…

As the sunshine works and heats things heats up…the atmosphere will start to “mix” and those stronger winds above us will start to mix downwards too. That means the winds here at the surface will be increasing as the day moves along…so windy conditions are expected this afternoon especially. Gusts over 40 MPH are very possible.

By this afternoon a fast moving disturbance will be moving into eastern MT and then quickly dropping down into the Plains. As it moves towards the SE…it will be coming into some pretty dry surface air. There may be some overnight showers/sprinkles but getting much is going to be tough.

Another somewhat stronger wave moves in on Thursday with better rain chances and then we turn cooler for the end of the week.

As far as the unusual pattern for May setting up. By later Friday a strong upper level cyclone will be developing and dropping into the Great Lakes. Take this set-up and put it into the dead of winter with snowpack…and we’d be talking about sub-zero lows here and through most areas north of I-70 towards the eastern US.

It’s not the dead of winter and there isn’t snowpack anymore…so now the trick is to figure out how cold it will get. Some perspective though to start the talk of record breaking temperatures. Here are the coldest lows for Saturday morning the 9th.

So the record low is 35° set back in 1980. Sort of ironic considering how hot the summer of 1980 was for those that remember.

The set up is this…and it shows up very nicely as we go up to about 18,000 feet…because in essence we going to have about 24 hours or so of cross polar flow…which IF this was winter…would be very cold for sure locally.

18,000 foot map for Friday evening

That combination of a big ridge in the western part of of the US/Canada and the big upper level cyclone in the eastern Great Lakes creates a strong N>S flow of air from the Arctic region, virtually due south into the Plains and east.

This sends colder air southwards and you can see that as we go down to about 5,000 feet in the atmosphere and you can tell the “coldness” by looking at the anomalies…in other words how the air coming compares to average for mid May at that level.

Temperatures are more than 15°C below average at that level…or almost 30°F towards the Lakes. That is unusual cold!

So the coldest air, relative to average is towards the Lakes BUT we certainly are in it for sure…and then the issue is how cold it can get locally.

There are a couple of things that will influence the chance of us tying or breaking a record. 1) if there are any clouds moving into the area and 2) the winds and especially the direction of the wind. IF the winds turn towards the south quicker later Friday night…then we may drop to 35-40°…IF the winds hold off on the switch then 32-36° is possible…and for areas towards the MO side east and north of KC…this seems more likely.

For KC westwards though…we may see that wind direction switch…this may allow us to NOT see a light freeze in KC..although some low lying areas may be VERY close…but yet we still start cold.

I’m expecting a pretty decent frost to develop in many areas at the very least on Saturday morning. A light freeze is still possible in KC but the higher risk may be on the MO side. IF you have a garden full of flowers you’re probably going to want to be pro-active in covering them up Friday evening and remembering to uncover them Saturday morning.

The cool pattern may continue for another week or so…through early next week but as is more typical, after a stretch of coolness we will then warm up nicely heading towards the middle>end of NEXT week. Overall this is a pretty dry pattern after whatever rain we get on Thursday and we may be waiting on warmer weather for better rain chances later next week.

OK that’s it for today…so many great shots from yesterday. Here is one out towards Kingsville, MO from Julie Naji

Joe