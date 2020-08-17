Joe’s Weather World: Hottest temperature recorded in 100 years…plus a long pretty dry spell (MON-8/17)

Our weather is going to be rather nice for the week with a good deal of sunshine and minimal rain chances. This will also mean mostly dry weather for quite some time it appears and that means things will be drying out over the next 7+ days. I plan on doing a bit of watering today to set the stage for what’s to come.

Temperatures are going to be pretty pleasant overall with decent humidity levels for the week it appears. Dew points are going to be reasonable for this time of the year as we enjoy more of an early>mid September pattern in the middle of August. Again though it looks pretty dry mostly.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs 80-85°

Tonight: Fair and cool with lows in the upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: Ditto.

Discussion:

Not a lot for us of noteworthiness. It appears we’ll get warmer towards the end of the month. So more 90s are ahead before September…but right now no searing heat coming and that gets a bit tougher heading into September.

Something potentially unusual happened yesterday. It happened for sure…but there now needs to be a verification to make sure the equipment was correctly measuring the temperature of the air.

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today…



So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info…https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

Now we all know Death Valley regularly is the hottest place in the country. Yesterday though…IF indeed 130° goes down as a verified temperature…it will be the hottest temperature recorded on earth in over 100 years going back to 1913.

What’s interesting about those readings back then is that they were never really verified as being correct and several organizations responsible for these verification have questioned the accuracy of these older temperature records…including Death Valley.

There is a whole wiki page about this…

I’ve excerpted this from the page above…”

The standard measuring conditions for temperature are in the air, 1.5 metres (4 ft 11 in) above the ground, and shielded from direct sunlight.[1] According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the highest registered air temperature on Earth was 56.7 °C (134.1 °F) in Furnace Creek Ranch, California, located in the Death Valley desert in the United States, on 10 July 1913,[2][3][4] but the validity of this record is challenged as possible problems with the reading have since been discovered.[5] One of these was noted as early as 1949 by Dr. Arnold Court, who came to the conclusion that the temperature may have been the result of a sandstorm that occurred at the time. Court stated that “such a storm may have caused superheated surface materials to hit upon the temperature in the shelter.”[2][6] Weather historians such as Christopher C. Burt, and William Taylor Reid have also claimed that the 1913 Death Valley reading is “a myth”, and is at least 2.2 to 2.8 °C (4 to 5 °F) too high.[7][8] If the 1913 record were to be decertified, the highest recorded air temperature on Earth would be 54.0 °C (129.2 °F), also recorded in Death Valley on 20 June 2013, and in Mitribah, Kuwait on 21 July 2016.[9]

These questions regarding the current record may be linked to a previous record that had held for 90 years. From 1922 until 2012, the WMO record for the highest official temperature on Earth was 57.8 °C (136.0 °F), registered on 13 September 1922, in ‘Aziziya, Libya. In January 2012, the WMO decertified the 1922 record, citing persuasive evidence that it was a faulty reading recorded in error by an inexperienced observer.[2] The WMO has come out in support of the current record stating that “We accept that Death Valley temperature extreme record. Obviously if any new materials on it surface, we will be prepared to open an investigation, but at this time all available evidence points to its legitimacy.”[4]”

There are also reports over the decades of unbelievable heat…150°…180°…again one of which can be verified as accurate or true.

So what happened yesterday really is a standout IF it can be verified. It would be the 2nd 130° or higher temperature recorded…and perhaps the 1st with more modern sensors.

This is all tied to a VERY hot pattern in the western US. There isn’t a monsoon thus far for most of the west…so they’ve been baking. Obviously the deserts are always hot out there during this time of the year…but record highs are falling like leaves right now in the major desert cities including Phoenix/Las Vegas/Tucson and many cities in CA as well.

Yesterday morning, before the heat built in for the day weird thunderstorms hit far western CA…up towards San Francisco.. Thunderstorms in that area are usual along the coastal area…and these storms meant business as well. There is a fading tropical system 100s of miles away that sent a ribbon of moisture up to towards central CA. It spawned some big storms with unfortunately “dry” lightning in some cases which sparked off new fires out there.

There are more storms out there in the Bay area this morning too…but it doesn’t appear as if there’s a ton of rain with the storms this morning.

More lightning and new fire start pic.twitter.com/g9lQxTzKYr — Kevin Luo (@KevinLu48044074) August 17, 2020

Then there was this…

That is not your “typical” firenado. They actually issued a tornado warning for this. Never seen that before.

@NWSReno Looks like there was a touchdown associated with that tornado warning from the #LoyaltonFire pic.twitter.com/uJkWltURqn — Geoffrey Burtner (@DVRockJockey) August 16, 2020

Firenados aren’t unusual really in these out of control and extremely hot wildfires but this is believed to be the first tornado warning issued for something like this. Which then questions the safety information provided.

The hits keep coming.

I’ll be taking a couple of days off later in the week…possible blog tomorrow tomorrow morning…but with the lack of weather locally…we’ll see. Not a lot to write about right now.

