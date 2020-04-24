Joe’s Weather World: Iffy day and an “OK” weekend (FRI-4/24)

We have some rain out there and the rain should increase a bit in coverage as the day, and especially the afternoon moves along. Thunderstorms are possible as well…and there may be a few stronger storms down south of the Metro later today.

This makes forecasting temperatures tricky today as I talked about yesterday. We had an early morning potential high of 63° already…we’re in the 50s now…and depending on the coverage of the rain we may only end up back in the 60-65° area as the day moves along with 50s in areas where the rain is a bit heavier and more widespread.

The risk of some stronger storms should be farther south of KC…down and south of an Ottawa>Butler line…where instability may increase a bit more with some warmer air. Something to pay attention too.

______________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Showers and storms around. There may be some dry periods as well every so often though. Just a plain “iffy” type day. Highs in the lower 60s. Some of the better rains will be this morning and again later this afternoon and this evening.

Tonight: Rain this evening ends after 12AM…then cloudy. Lows in the 45-50° range

Tomorrow: Turning sunny with some clouds building up later in the day. There may be some scattered showers and storms coming in from the NW after 6PM or so. So it may not be a perfectly dry day in the area. Highs should be in mid>upper 60s

Sunday: Nicer overall with highs in the 70s

_______________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Just sort of a blah day. It’s not overly cold thankfully. Just blah with the rain that will be a nuisance off and on for most of the day.

Let’s start with radar…

It’s out there…there are noticeable breaks in the rain and storminess though.

On the regional side of things…you can sort of see various twists and broad spins to the radar returns. This in indicative of various areas of disturbances in the atmosphere that enhance the “lift” to the atmosphere.

There is another one out in Nebraska coming eastbound.

The end effect of all this will be a developing surface low pressure area towards the south of the Metro as the day unfolds. This will tend to wrap the rain into and through the region later today and this evening…the short term HRRR model shows this development.

This should be more apparent tonight across southern MO especially and the heavier rains out of this may be more on the MO side…but some areas, even locally may be in the 1/2″-1″ range. Some may get 2″ of rain, especially towards the Ozarks region.

The morning run of the HRRR model shows this potential for rain…again the locations of the heaviest rains may vary from this to some extent but you sort of get the idea.

In terms of late afternoon instability…there will be some potentially down towards the south of KC…here is a look at one of the charts that we look at to see the instability in the atmosphere are a given time. This shows the CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy.

5PM CAPE forecast showing the higher instability down towards the south of the Metro…values over 500 can create thunderstorms…values over 10001-1500 can create stronger updrafts in those storms leading to a stronger storm potential

IF things get going down there…some small hail isn’t out of the question with the storms…perhaps to quarter sized. A rogue severe thunderstorm warning isn’t out of the question south of the Metro.

The general rain for the Metro should spin away and rotate away from the area sometime near 1AM or so it appears…

Tomorrow is a decent day although we may start with clouds in the morning for a few hours…then see clearing skies. The issue for tomorrow is that the atmosphere is going to try to warm up to near average April temperatures…mid>upper 60s but the air aloft will be pretty cool overall.

This combination, with 60s at the surface and lower 20s at around 10,000 feet or so is a pretty strong contrast…and this sets the air into motion as well with rising air bubbles. As a matter of fact the air at around 5,000 feet or so will be around 45°. So that is a solid 20° difference from the ground to about 5,000 feet or so.

A few showers, and perhaps thunderstorms will try to come together in a thin line towards the NW of the Metro later tomorrow into early tomorrow evening and with the winds aloft pushing the activity towards the SSE..some of that activity may sneak into the area in the evening as it weakens with the setting sun and the weakening instability.

The bottom line is that there is a chance of some storms/showers later Saturday afternoon and I’ll be mentioning it in the forecast tonight to have my bases covered.

Sunday looks really nice.

Next week will have other chances…both Monday and Tuesday. There may be some showers/storms Monday morning…but a better overall chance of something a bit heavier should come on Tuesday.

That’s it for today…have a great weekend and odds are the next update will be on Monday

The feature photo comes from Austin Hamilton up in IA…

Joe