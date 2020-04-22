Joe’s Weather World: Incoming rain chances with some nice weather in between (WED-4/22)

Clouds have started to increase and the rain will eventually work it’s way into the area as the afternoon moves along. So get those walks in early today!

Actually after a spectacular day yesterday…tomorrow should be pretty good too…and the weekend looks OK…but Friday may be wet at times as another disturbance, this time coming down from the northwest…brings rain to the area.

Overall though the forecast has a lot of Spring in it for the foreseeable future. There aren’t any signs of frost or a freeze for quite some time. There aren’t any glaring severe weather risks locally showing up…at least on a big scale for quite some time either…

______________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase and lower this morning with rain coming up from the south and southwest later this morning and this afternoon. Temperatures max out around lunch or so before the rain comes…in the 60s…then drop into the 50s with the afternoon rain in the area. Northern MO may be a bit warmer.

Tonight: Rain gradually winds down…clouds hang in there though. Perhaps some drizzle. Lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Pretty nice day with highs 70-75°

Friday: Rain likely at times…perhaps some thunder as well. Highs in the 60-65° range.

________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Let’s start with the satellite pictures…showing the clouds coming up from the southwest. Our nice sunrise this morning has been overtake by these clouds.

These clouds are coming about because of a large area of rain down towards southern KS…it’s moving east and a bit north. The rain is being anchored in a sense by some bigger thunderstorms in OK this morning.

The issue for KC is that there is a lot of dry air in the atmosphere below about 12,000 feet or so…and it’s going to take some time for that to saturate.

It should be an ongoing process later this morning…and in time we should start seeing rain make it to the ground, especially from KC southwards.

Again get those walks in this morning.

There has been severe storms in OK this morning and later today there are concerns about bigger storms in TX/LA especially. Perhaps tornadic. There is an enhanced risk down there.

The weather map this morning shows the thicker dew points…surface moisture…down towards the southern Plains area…and it’s not exactly coming our way for a few hours. So as the rain that is on radar above these graphics moves closer…it should weaken…for awhile as it encounters the drier air in the area, especially in eastern KS.

Green numbers are the dew points…I’ve contoured in the dew points every 10 degrees or so.

The air coming our way this morning from the southeast is also pretty dry…so again there are a few things that are going to chew away at the incoming rain from the southwest this morning at least.

The HRRR model shows this to some extent…

For timing…18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM and 3Z is 10PM

There will be even some dry time, at times, later this afternoon as well, or perhaps more accurately the rain may be somewhat broken up at times this afternoon.

The other issue, as I’ve written and talked about this week is the temperatures. Rain to the SW will cool the air down there…we should get into the 60s locally before this rain cooled air moves into the area this afternoon. Temperatures should fall this afternoon…into the 50s…especially from KC southwards as the rain comes into the dry air initially and evaporates. That cools down the air too. So after lunch temperatures slowly fade a bit. Then level off.

This whole thing will spin away from the area overnight…

Then another system comes our way on Friday…perhaps even with some isolated showers early in the morning Friday..with better chances as the day moves along.

Hopefully the weekend weather cooperates. We are going into NW flow aloft…so we have to watch for fast moving, and usually weak waves “surprising” us coming out of Nebraska. Models can underestimate the high temperature forecasts too with this type of pattern unless we have clouds around.

OK the feature photo is a stunner from the folks @PeopleofCowtown. Taken this morning!

Joe