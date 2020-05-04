Joe’s Weather World: Incoming severe storms and a late week freeze (MON-5/4)

An interesting date in KC weather history. Today is the anniversary of the tornado that ripped through the northside of the Metro on this date in 2003. It was a devastating F4 tornado that had winds of close to 200 MPH at it’s peak.

With that as a backdrop…this morning we’re seeing some of the strongest thunderstorms of the season so far at least move into eastern KS. Already baseball sized hail and even some tennis ball sized hail has been reported from these storms. These storms will arrive in the Metro before noon…and hail appears to be the main threat. The hail could be damaging to cars and roofs/siding so be alert to this potential.

This will be round #1…a second round of storms appears likely by mid afternoon and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through mid afternoon.

Forecast:

Today: Thunderstorms and cool with highs only in the 60-65° range…hail is the main threat from the storms…although there may be a few strong wind gusts as well…especially with the mid afternoon round 2 storms.

Tonight: Variable clouds and cooler with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Nice weather with highs in the mid>upper 60s. Windy too

Wednesday: Nice with highs well into the 60s. Breezy.

Discussion:

It’s going to be a bumpy morning and afternoon for many in eastern KS and western MO…strong to severe storms are coming into the area and they do have a history of producing some nasty hail as they move across the terrain of eastern KS.

Let’s start with radar…

Those are nasty cells as I start this blog…

Let’s go to radar out west…towards Topeka.

As I type this there appears to be an upper level disturbance forming from the thunderstorm cluster out wards Salina. That will push through sometime before 3PM and that will the end to the stronger storm threat for the Metro.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the region, it doesn’t include areas northeast of KC. This watch will go through 3PM.

Those storms out there are pretty strong. They are tapping into a LOT of instability above the surface. Our surface and lower part of the atmosphere isn’t that unstable at all…all the instability is above us…and these storms are what we call “elevated”. Remember I wrote about this last week?

Elevated storms typically have a tougher time sending their winds to the surface BUT they can create some big time hail and no stable layer close to the surface will stop a hail stone from coming down and that, so far, is the calling card from these storms.

Here is one of the storm reports from Lyon County…this happened around 8:40 this morning.

Local Storm Report by NWS TOP: 3 N Neosho Rapids [Lyon Co, KS] fire dept/rescue reports HAIL of baseball size (E2.75 INCH) at 08:40 AM CDT — this location experienced about 12 minutes of golf ball to baseball sized hail.

Wow!

Let’s see how these storms (mainly the hail part) hold together as they outrace the instability aloft that’s in far eastern KS and western MO. There have been 60-70 MPH winds in eastern KS as well…so that could be an issue in parts of the area as well through lunch.

It’s a good thing the lower part of the atmosphere is stable because these storms are pretty darn strong and IF we were seeing dew points well into the 60s and temperatures in the 70s…we’d have tornado warnings out west of here instead of severe thunderstorm warnings.

The surface dew points are in the lower 40s right now…that’s an odd combination for us to be worrying about severe weather in early May. The air though is considerably more humid down across far southern KS and OK…dew points down there are well into the 50s….60s…and 70s (muggy) and that air is flowing northwards but also slanting upwards (vertically) into eastern KS helping to fuel these big storms. So the storms coming into the area are ingesting this unstable air thousands of feet above us…but NOT close to the surface.You sort of need to think of this in 3D.

I don’t really have a great diagram to help you with visualizing this…but I did see this on the web…perhaps it helps.

Via Washington Post

So as these morning storms come through they will alter the atmosphere and how that influences the 2nd round associated with the convection out across central KS remains to be seen. On one hand these storms affecting the region this morning will mess up the atmosphere above us…on the other hand when looking at some other data you can see how the atmosphere above us will be getting more unstable. So it’s a trade off.

So the severe weather risk AFTER this morning risk is still to be determined.

We should be in pretty good shape for a few days after these storms though. The concern though, as I’ve mentioned in the last blog is the potential of a freeze coming towards the end of the week in becoming more apparent to me. Gardener’s take note of this…because a lot of you were out getting the flower beds ready this past weekend. Temperatures may drop in the 30-35° range, even in the Metro area. 20s wouldn’t shock me either for areas towards the NE of the Metro…that could do a number on some flowers out there if they’re not covered.

Tedd Scofield with the feature photo of the day from Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village.

More on the cold shot for the end of the week in tomorrow’s blog. It may be a record breaker for some parts of the region.

Joe