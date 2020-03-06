Joe’s Weather World: Incoming winds and rain (FRI-3/6)

Late blog today…so let’s get right to things. We’ve got a decent rain coming our way on Monday. Probably the most moisture we’ve seen since early January. It will be a warm rain as well…so don’t be surprised if you see a pretty strong green-up sometime later next week. The pattern remains mild overall through the 15th. Beyond that there is the potential of a reversal to colder trends

_________________________________________

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30-35°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Gusts to 40 MPH possible in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain after sunset…highs in the upper 60s. Windy again with gusts to 45 MPH possible. Don’t forget to change your clocks.

Monday: Rain and mild with highs near 60°

_________________________________________

Discussion:

Another great day out there…and after near 50 MPH winds yesterday…today there isn’t uch of a breeze at all. Temperatures will end the day in the low>mid 50s…pretty close to the average high of 51°

The weekend will feature even warmer weather. This will be the 6th straight weekend of mild weather in the area going back to Super Bowl Weekend. Highs will be in the mid>upper 60s well above average.

The month is only 5 days of data old…but we’ve started the month 9° above average. That’s the 15th warmest start to March and the warmest start since 1992. We’ll go up the chart higher after the next 5-7 days. The overall pattern remains mild. Typically after a storm comes by, like on Monday, we’d get a couple of colder days…that won’t be the case this time as temperatures should go above average again for next week.

The system coming our way isn’t really overly strong in the atmosphere but it will be rather efficient in bring up moisture that will start flowing into far NE Mexico tomorrow and then come up the I-35 corridor on Sunday.

You can see the moisture better when you look at the PW or Precipitable Water product…this shows the moisture in the atmosphere. You can see it flowing northwards

Here is another way of looking at the same thing…looking at the PW anomalies…that will be pretty juicy air coming up towards the area.

The wave will be moving pretty quickly…but this should be a decent rain-maker for us. Developing sometime late Sunday night and spreading into the region.

1/3rd>1″ of moisture is likely with this.

There could be a few rumbles of thunder as well.

As far as the wind goes…when the air pressure transitions from high to low or vice-versa…or if there is a strong high in one spot and a decent low pressure area in another spot…the pressure gradient increases. The pressure gradient is a way of looking at how the pressure changes over a certain distance. The more the pressure changes in a smaller distance…the more the wind blows.

The pressure gradient will be rather strong for the weekend.

See the black lines below. Those are isobars or lines of equal air pressure. See how many there are in KS/MO…that is a tight pressure gradient. Wind is the result.

6PM Saturday

7PM Sunday

So yeah it will be windy. Gusts of 35-45 MPH won’t surprise me.

After the rain goes by Monday…mild weather will be the rule next week after a cool Tuesday morning.

The pattern though is somewhat active next week and odds favor at least some additional rains next week as well.

If you have an interest in severe weather…tomorrow is a good day to head towards Lawrence for a severe weather symposium. This will start around 8AM and go till about 1:30. There will be about 4-5 speakers and it’s a great opportunity to learn about severe weather spotting and other aspects including the tornado from Linwood last year.

More information is here as well as an agenda etc.

My feature photo is from Austin Hamilton up in Chariton, IA

Joe