Joe’s Weather World: It has to get better…doesn’t it? (FRI-4/17)

Good morning…for some the snow yesterday and this morning was the biggest snowstorm that had all year long. Impressively almost 10″ of snow fell across parts of northern MO. KC was protected overnight by temperatures in the 30s, here at the surface and above us as well. By the time the air above us chilled down to support snow the main area of precipitation was moving away from the region.

A VERY close call…especially for areas on the north side of the Metro.

Meanwhile the good news is that there will be a return closer to average over the weekend. Next week looks more or less seasonable with milder days and not as cold nights. There will be some rain and storm chances as well….

_____________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies through mid afternoon then clearing out. Highs today will struggle to the mid 40s

Tonight: Clear and frosty by daybreak with lows near 30° or so.

Tomorrow: A better day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low>mid 60s

Sunday: There may be some showers, especially from KC south in the AM…the lots of clouds and highs closer to 60°.

_______________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Winter…still hanging on across northern MO…

That was an impressive storm up there. It snowed hard…one of those heavy wet snows. Thundersnow was also reported a couple of time in a few areas up there too, especially in NE KS and NW MO. 5-10″ was common…especially 5-8″…impressive for any winter storm…more impressive for the middle of April.

Here are some totals from up there…

Via CoCoRaHS

From the spotters…

Some 10″ totals right across the state line.

Impressive. Also impressive is the cold weather for mid April. This has not been the nicest of weeks around these parts.

That’s a lot of purple. The map above shows the 5 day average through 1AM this morning.

Not pleasant at all.

Another cold morning is coming tomorrow. The record I think is 27° set back in 1983. I don’t think we’ll get there but it should be pretty frosty out there.

Better days for the weekend and milder days too.

As we head towards the tail end of April…the flow above us is going to start to flatten out. This is good because 1) it allows milder air to again move into the Plains 2) while not totally dry…it’s drier 3) while there are no strong indicators of severe weather at this point with the flatter flow it will bear watching although indications are that areas in the southern US may be more vulnerable.

Here is a look at the EURO forecast temperatures into the end of the month…and thensome.

Much better from a temperature standpoint at least. GFS also is more or less in step with these temperatures too.

That should do it for the winter and mentioning any chance of snow locally until next fall.

OK that will do it for today…have a great weekend and I’ll see you again on Monday!

The feature photo is from northern MO…from the Tarkio area in NW MO…via Becky Jones

Joe