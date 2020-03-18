Joe’s Weather World: It will feel 50° colder on Friday morning (3/18)

It’s a rainy start to our Wednesday but the rain is moving out and while the clouds are going to be an issue for the vast majority of the day…milder air will be streaming northwards as the day moves along. Hopefully the 60s come into the region this afternoon.

We may get warmer tomorrow before turning colder (much) later tomorrow night into early Friday. It’s not so much as if this is a crazy cold air mass coming in…it will be the stark contrast of cold air vs warm air as Spring and Winter battle it out in the Plains. A cold front will separate the 2 seasons and when that front comes into the area…we will see a quick drop into the temperatures overnight.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies and milder with highs eventually getting into the 60s

Tonight: Steady temperatures with more rain/storms coming in before daybreak. Lows holding steady as the winds start to increase. Around 60°

Tomorrow: Morning storms zip away then warm and windy. Highs in the mid 70s with more sunshine. There is upside to this. There is a small risk of PM storms developing but odds favor that risk to be more towards NW MO and northern MO than the KC area.

Friday: Colder air will pour in towards later Thursday night…we’ll drop about 20-30° or so in a couple of hours with increasing winds from the north. Scattered showers are possible with the frontal passage.

Discussion:

There are a lot of things happening over the next couple of days…and a lot to talk about. Today the rain is moving away…

You can see the whole wave moving towards the Great Lakes region.

As the wave moves away…some sinking air will move in and should at least break up some of the cloud cover. We may not totally clear out though…and the satellite pics this morning do show some breaks showing up behind the wave.

The breaks combined with warmer air aloft and some wind should start to warm things up…so hopefully we pop into the 60s this afternoon. Once there south winds tonight should more or less keep us there with clouds helping to keep us mild as well. So not much of a drop overnight.

Overnight another disturbance from the main storm aloft that is out in CA will come through the Plains region and create another quick moving wave of rain and storms. The will be flying towards the NNE at close to 50 MPH. There is a small chance that some near 60 MPH winds could be generated from the storms before daybreak…especially towards the north and northeast of KC. Perhaps some small hail as well.

Then after that wave moves through we’re waiting on a cold front that will come into the area after 10PM tomorrow night. That means we remain in the mild air through tomorrow evening.

As a matter of fact the temperature contrast shows up well by 12AM Thursday morning.

12AM Thursday forecast temperatures

60s south and east of I-35 with 30s/40s north and west of I-35

That cold air will sweep into the region overnight tomorrow into Friday morning…eventually down into the 20s by daybreak Friday with wind chills in the teens.

About the severe weather risks…

I’m not overly sold on this for KC aside from maybe a brief wind gust in a storm near severe limits tomorrow morning (if that). The storms in the morning won’t be on their own…there will be numerous storms around…so that doesn’t excite me too much. There will be a lot of wind shear around before daybreak which is sort of interesting but I just think anything wind wise would be very limited.

Tomorrow afternoon is sort of interesting for areas across northern MO…but again I don’t really like the set-up. The best instability will be shifting towards the IA border and flying into IA…I could see something rogue happen up in IA…which would be typical of March set-ups up there.

For us the main thing will be the winds tomorrow and the approaching cold front later tomorrow night…and more rain in the morning. The SPC is watching that area more closely towards the NE of the KC region.

Seems reasonable and perhaps may be expanded farther south into central and northeastern MO in the next update later today.

We’ll watch the late afternoon activity a bit more just in case locally.

Our feature photo is from Concordia, MO and taken by Trish Roberts‎

Joe