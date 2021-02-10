Joe’s Weather World: Just how cold can it get here? (WED-2/10)

It’s Wednesday and we’re still more than 7 days away from seeing temperatures crack 32°. Not a great way to start the blog. The forecast issues are snow chances…how much IF it snows…and then how cold it gets over the weekend with the motherlode of arctic air spilling into the area.

It’s a pretty impressive run of cold weather for sure. Which will just strengthen and deepen through early next week. Although right now we’re waiting on the even colder air mass to descend through the Plains. We’re sort of recycling the “same” type of cold for now. On days when nothing is really happening we can get about a 5-7 degree rise in temperatures to just below 20°. That may be the case tomorrow again.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with patches of flurries and light snow. Accumulations will remain under 1″ for most…and a dusting for many. Highs near 15°

Tonight: Clouds with steady temperatures in the 10° range

Tomorrow: Clouds with flurries…highs 15-18°

Friday: Clouds and cold with highs near 15°

Discussion:

It’s sort of repetitive I know…but that’s what we’re dealing with here. Cold…with every so often chances of some snow.

I don’t want to rehash everything about today…I wrote it all yesterday and the day before.

Same applies to tomorrow although in even a weaker scenario.

Here is a bit of research for you. Yesterday I sort of bumped up the morning lows leading into the weekend. This is do to the fact that I expect clouds to really control the temperatures at night. So I wanted to see how many times we’ve dropped to below 0 as a first step and then see how many times we did that when it was cloudy. That last step needs more work…but I did investigate the bottom 15 or so…and the overwhelming majority of the days I looked at…skies were mainly clear.

First the times we dropped to below 0°

53 times since 2000.

I looked at the bottom 15 or so…and most of them were on mainly clear nights.

That’s interesting to me because obviously we’ve had a big issue with clouds lately and I’m not sure when that issue is going to resolve itself. The only way we can really tank locally is with clear skies in my opinion.

Even over the weekend..if it’s 3-8° for highs…if it’s still cloudy at night…we’ll only fall about 5° despite the arctic air mass. Clouds act as a blanket…and with the change in land use around KCI over the past 30+ years and as the city has grown northwards…it’s a bit tougher up there to really tank.

Not totally impossible…just tougher and clouds will and can play a role in all this.

Now the one morning that may have the chance of seeing clearer night skies would be Sunday morning. Even that isn’t a slam dunk though. That though is the morning that I’ve brought the lows down to -8° which would be record setting for the date.

The data this morning shows perhaps some breaks in the clouds over the next couple of days although it never really clears us out. This leads to all sorts of temperature headaches for forecasts. How much can we warm up during the day with this…how low do we go at night?

One of the conundrums is IF we get a combination of both…at night. Clouds and breaks or “sucker holes” as we refer to them. This happens frequently and this creates temperatures that bounce around…cratering then popping back up from hour to hour..sort of like an EKG readout for a doctor.

Good luck with that.

So we just kind of wait and see. Try to alert you for the coldest air potential…and when clouds will break up a bit and go from there.

The other issue is the snow. It would be almost an insult for us to have ALL this cold…this grinding cold that lasts for a couple of weeks…and yet we’re still talking about these piddly snow systems that have a tough time producing for whatever reason.

The GFS has been overly wet…no denying that in the colder air. The EURO has been a bit better lately but isn’t a lock either. Both models with the NAM this morning are showing “something” on Saturday.

At face value it would be a dusting to 2+” worth…but nothing really is showing up for a “biggie”…a 4-8” REAL snowstorm locally.

Oh and if you need some better temperatures…I’m sort of hopefully that we’ll climb out of the doldrums towards the end of next week to some extent.

Great shot today from Jerred Johnson

Joe