Joe’s Weather World: Just how warm can we get next week? (FRI-11/13)

Fall is in full swing…and right now the sun angle is about as high as it is in late January. So forecasting a potentially really warm day or days comes with a few tricks. During this time of the year you need wind…and full sunshine to get temperatures to rather lofty levels…and it appears next Wednesday and Thursday have that potential.

Before then…there will be a few showers or storms around tomorrow. Odds favor the activity more to be on the MO side…in the morning more towards the Lakes area, with perhaps a few showers sneaking towards and east of I-35…then in the later part of the day…from the Metro eastwards.

Tomorrow is actually a potentially very warm day. Temperatures could pop to near 70° IF we get enough sunshine to help the cause. It will be windy…and Sunday will be windy and cooler.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and steadier temperatures with lows in the 40° range. There may be a few showers from KC east and south before daybreak

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and windy. Temperatures may pop well into the 60s. Winds gusting to 30+ MPH possible if we start seeing more sunshine. IF that happens highs may pop to around 70°. Scattered showers are possible later in the day as well.

Sunday: Windy and cooler with highs in the 50s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So we’ve talked extensively about a few days of serious warmth next week. More on that on Monday…but I did look to see what the records are for next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s possible.

The next 36 hours though are a bit tricky. Today looks to be relatively calm…with quite a bit of sunshine. Tonight moisture aided by a strong low-level jet stream will move towards the area. The jet stream will be cranking away…and it should create at least some rain…maybe even some storms south of the area…but the models are sort of indifferent about how much really sneaks towards the KC Metro area. It should rain locally but there is a lot of dry air for this to overcome and the jet stream winds above us may be poking more towards the SE of the area.

Tomorrow is interesting in it’s own right as a cold front will be approaching the area later in the day. Ahead of the front the winds above us will be cranking at 40-50 MPH…so IF we start seeing some sunshine…it could get VERY windy locally…gusts over 35 MPH. Those winds will be from the S/SW.

That could really warm things up. Some data suggests highs could approach 70° which would be doable. IF we do get that warm…then potentially we could see enough instability build up, especially on the MO side later in the afternoon Indeed the model data does show some instability later in the afternoon

Instability values aren’t that high but they’re doable for at least some convection.

Values under 1000 aren’t that high by Spring values but then again for mid-November aren’t terrible either.

There will also be a lot of wind around on Sunday…especially during the 1st part of the day through mid afternoon before the winds ease heading into the evening on Sunday.

Next week looks good. There is nice weather coming on Monday and there might be a small cooldown on Tuesday but then we’re off to the races for a couple of days.

Still watching the tropics as we have a new depression down there. This will likely become Iota, perhaps later today and intensify into a hurricane over the weekend.

Does that track look somewhat familiar? This is Eta below from a couple of weeks ago. Pretty darn close!

Our feature photo comes from Marty Martinez

Joe