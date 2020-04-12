Joe’s Weather World: Let the weather fun begin (depending on your perspective) (SUN-4/12)

This is going to be quite the interesting day in the area…a brief warm-up into this afternoon…then a dramatic drop in the temperatures…more storms and rain…and perhaps for some a few wet snowflakes or chunky rain drops mixed in.

This all leads to a colder week ahead. Daytime highs will be 10-20° below average. Overnight lows will be well below average…20s and 30s. How low we go will be cloud and wind dependent. Records will be in play…we’ll see if we get close…clouds can really have a mitigating effect on the coldest potential.

__________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mild this morning with storms likely before lunch then turning colder after 1PM or so. Plunging temperatures from the 60s to the 30s by the end of the afternoon. Rain will develop behind the storms. Winds increase to 40+ MPH from the NW as well as the mid afternoon and evening moves along.

Tonight: Clearing skies overnight with windy conditions! Lows down into the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens by daybreak.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning lows 25-30° and afternoon highs in the 40s. A few isolated showers aren’t out of the question in the afternoon.

___________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Oh my goodness…well the graphic of the morning (of which there are many that tell a weather story) is this one.

It’s the 9AM surface weather map and the thin blue line separates the mild>warm air from the cold air…basically winter and spring. That will move through early this afternoon. There is a small area of low pressure that is moving northeast along the front…that may slow things down a bit…but by the same token increase the thunderstorm threat as well.

Already this morning there have been storms in NE KS…some with some hail…it’s not out of the question that we could get some stronger to severe storms locally with this transition in the next few hours. we’ll see how unstable we get before 1PM. There is building instability above the surface for something to tap into as it builds today.

As of this typing radar shows two areas of rain/storms…one mainly NW of I-35 and another farther south.

As I type this…we do have some filtered sunshine happening at my house.

Temperatures area wide are in the 60-65° now. I’m not sure how warm we can get before the front moves through…but add on about 5° or so I think.

Then when the front comes through it drops…and drops fast. At least 20° in 1-2 hourS and perhaps 30° or so in 3-4 hours. Impressive.

The transition should be marked by rain developing…storms at first with the front and perhaps right behind the front…then rainy weather. Here is the HRRR model showing the potential.

For timing: 18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM

and in turn…the forecast precip type. I’m not overly bullish on snow locally…but I could see it farther north.

Meanwhile NW of the KC region…this is going to be a decent snowmaker by mid April standards.

Significant late season winter storm for the Upper Midwest. The UP is going to get buried. #WSSI for snow amounts into the highest impact level in and around Marquette, where @NWSMarquette is forecasting 18+ inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/tnHAWyaWjb — Alex Lamers (@AlexJLamers) April 12, 2020

Farther into the SE part of the country…a nasty severe weather outbreak is likely. Tornadoes and strong winds will be the main issues down there and the potential for long-track tornadoes is much higher than usual in severe weather set-ups.

MS and AL are really vulnerable today. It’s not a slam dunk for bad tornadoes on a bit more of a widespread basis…it sort of hinges on this from the SPC.

“Again, the main questions in this corridor through this afternoon will be

the degree of organization of the late morning-early afternoon

convection, and its phasing with the surface warm front.”

Dew points down there are in the area in the 40s (In Alabama) but the moisture on the far south part of the state will surge northwards and that is the concern for them this afternoon.

April is no stranger to major tornado outbreaks in the United States. Though there are two events that stand above the rest in the modern era: April 3-4, 1974 & April 26-27, 2011. Here's a list of the top 5 two-day outbreak sequences since 1950 (F/EF0-5 & F/EF3-5). pic.twitter.com/lbQMOuIiQ2 — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) April 12, 2020

So a lot happening with all of this over the next 24 hours…and that severe weather threat will move towards the east coast tomorrow.

Oh and farther to the NE…into the NE part of the country this will be a massive wind maker…tomorrow

[Monday Wind Gust Forecast] Along with heavy downpours and thunderstorms, Monday will bring the possibility for widespread damaging winds which could lead to downed trees and power lines. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/GiIOgByrfY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 12, 2020

Usually those types of wind speeds are generated by Nor’easters but tomorrow the winds will be strong from the south as this storm turns into a big SE Canada low pressure area

The pattern will flatten out towards the end of the week and next weekend should be much improved although we probably will see rain at some point.

The feature photo comes from Wendy Malotte up on the north side from last night…there were some significant chunks of ice out there from hail.

Joe