Joe’s Weather World: Lots of wind today but a calmer overall forecast (WED-4/29)

Yesterday was an interesting day from a weather standpoint. As you know I was thinking that unless there were some changes to the evolution in the day KC and the Metro would not have to worry above severe storms. I went so far as mention in Monday morning’s blog that I thought the SPC forecast with KC in the “slight” risk was 50 miles off. That was a correct adjustment. I was a bit surprised though last night with the 50-70 MPH winds that ripped through the far west side of the area…weakening somewhat as they moved through the Metro.

I was expecting strong winds last night…but when Jarbalo, in Leavenworth County came in with a 70+ wind gust…that was an eye opener. Looking at radar there were a couple of small showers…even barely some sprinkles moving through. So how did sprinkles create 60+ MPH winds for the west side of the Metro?

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and sun. Windy. Gusts to 40+ MPH possible. Highs in the mid 60s

Tonight: Lighter winds and fair skies. Lows in the low>mid 40s

Tomorrow: Should be a great day with highs in the low 70s with lighter winds too

Friday: Milder and a bit breezy with highs in the mid>upper 70s

Discussion:

The severe weather from yesterday was thankfully well south of the Metro. We had some great cloud pictures though come in…these were some mammatus clouds down towards NE Oklahoma…and the weather there was more nasty into SW MO too.

Via The Weather Nutz

Here is another one…

Via The Weather Nutz

Closer to home…William Johnson got this hail shaft towards the Aullville, MO area

Notice the whitish look to this…that would be hail

In terms of actual reports…here is what we got from yesterday…

Green H’s are hail…blue W’s are Winds

A bit of a closer in view

There was one report of a tornado down across SE Louisiana.

Lots of #lightning in the multiple MCS and squall lines yesterday across the central United States. Between 1pm MT 28 April and 7am MT 29 April, more than 2 million events detected by NLDN (254,292 cloud-to-ground strokes, red; 1,777,590 in-cloud pulses, black). pic.twitter.com/ewtT1yY4xH — Ch☈is Vagas|☇y (@COweatherman) April 29, 2020

So what about the strong winds that blew into the area last night from about 8:45 through 9:30 or so. There were no thunderstorms…there were barely showers associated with the winds…what happened?

Well for one a cold front was also coming through the region at the time…so that was a small ingredient and winds were gusting across Nebraska all late afternoon to around 40-45 MPH…so that was expected and what I was anticipating locally and I mentioned that on Monday and Tuesday evenings on air and in the blog.

However Jarbalo, KS in western Leavenworth Co came in with a eye popping 72 MPH just. Lawrence had 60 MPH winds…and out towards Topeka 55-60 MPH were reported at the airports. I can sort of see the 55 MPH winds…but above that something else was happening.

That something else I believe was the fact that the showers/sprinkles were in the process of falling apart. The rain was evaporating in the the atmosphere. As this process occurs (and it can happen, especially in the deserts over the summer) the air cools down aloft. That cool air is denser and in a sense heavier..so it can then descend through the atmosphere and rush down towards the surface and spread out. In a sense this was almost like the formation of a microburst. The winds above the surface were already going pretty good…some 50-60 MPH or so…so it wouldn’t take much to churn over the atmosphere and get the stronger winds to come down to the ground.

Anyway an interesting evening and despite the lack of severe weather fro actual big thunderstorms…there were still strong winds coming through. In the Metro the strongest winds were in the 45-50 MPH I believe…KCI had 40 MPH gusts and a couple of the airports had 45-50 MPH winds in Johnson Co, KS.

Onwards.

In looking at the big picture for the next 7-10 days plus…it appears the severe weather risks are looking below what is typical for the 1st 10 days of May in this part of the country. Climatologically the most favored areas are down south heading into the 1st week of May…and those risks increase through Mid June into the central Plains.

Highest risk of ANY type of severe weather…winds/hail/tonradoes

Look what happens into mid June though…

See the northwards shift into the Plains….

So that’s why I typically say that the severe weather risks around here extend into mid June…so we have about 6 more weeks to go. Again that’s for ANY type of severe weather.. On average through the tornado specific type of severe weather typically goes into Memorial Day week or so for us before shifting off (on average) into Nebraska.

Tornado probabilities maxing out in late May (on average)

So far this year…MO has reported 13 tornadoes and KS has had no reports as of today. Nebraska has had 0 and IA has had 11. MS/AL/GA/TX had had the most. MS has had close to 100 “reports” so far.

The strong winds today will continue into the early evening before winding down somewhat.

The next decent chance of rain appears to be during the 1st part of the day on Sunday. With the main surface low going down through Oklahoma…this will reduce the impact of the system to mainly a rain maker for us in the Metro during the 1st part of the day. So we dodge another severe weather risk it appears which is just fine by me.

A lot of great pictures but I thought Dylan Hedricks’ shot out towards the MO River near Lexington was a good way to finish the blog.

I may not get a blog out tomorrow…so enjoy the nice day tomorrow. See you Friday!

Joe