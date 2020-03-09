Joe’s Weather World: March Madness starts in weather too! (MON-3/9)

Good Monday to you. After a windy but oh so mild weekend in KC…the rains have come as expected and now the rapid changes in March that we’ve sort of skipped around are going to become more of a “thing” around these parts over the next couple of weeks. This week will sort of be a prelude to more active times…that may create snow…severe weather, warm days, and some chillier days…and yes even some below average temperatures.

This is what March typically can do and this March will come through as well. We’ve been blessed with some great weather…and a ton of mild days. This past weekend was our 6 straight weekend with temperatures above average…this coming weekend won’t be as nice.

__________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Rainy with highs in the mid>upper 50s…but then dropping temperatures towards the evening rush hour with blustery conditions again. This evening will be closer to about 40° but it will feel colder.

Tonight: Slow clearing before daybreak. Colder with lows near 32°

Tomorrow: Variable clouds but seasonable with highs in the 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s

___________________________________________________

Discussion:

Well things are going to get more interesting down the road. You can get some crazy weather during March. Our biggest snowstorm on record in KC…almost 2 feet of snow over a 2 day period occurred in late March way back in the day.

We’ve had severe weather in the past including damaging tornadoes. On March 7th in 2017 Oak Grove was hit by an EF3 tornado damaging hundreds of homes.

So a lot can happen in March. Not predicting anything like those two items above…but there are set-ups coming down the pike that will need to be watched.

Today is an interesting day. We’ve already had over 1/2″ of rain…the most we’ve seen in quite some time with more rain coming today. This is the most rain we’ve seen since 1/10…almost 2 months

The moisture took awhile to stream in over the weekend despite the near 45 MPH…but it’s near now and will remain with us today until it gets swept away tonight.

A cold front is moving through KS this morning…

That low will move through the area as the day moves along. Eventually once it passes later this afternoon the cold front will sweep through and that colder air across the I-80 corridor will come in thanks to the circulation (counter clockwise) around the surface low pressure. So briefly colder air comes in overnight.

That colder air will move through in the morning then our temperatures will moderate in the afternoon closer to average again.

So far this month we’re running about 10° above average. We had a 12AM high of 57° or so…and while we’re in the 40s as I type this blog…we may still get up to the middle>upper 50s before the front comes in later today.

Overall though the week will remain above average from a temperature standpoint. Yesterday we hit 71° and the average is around 52°…so it overall will be a nice week for temperatures…until…

The weekend…especially Saturday. I wrote about this potential yesterday…and there is a set-up for wintry weather to develop somewhere in the area…maybe in KC…perhaps north of KC. Colder air will be pressing southwards Friday night into Saturday. Friday will still be around 50° but as a storm comes into the air mass later Friday night. The atmosphere above us will chill down…and be supportive of snow by the morning Saturday. Whether or not we still have precip falling then remains to be seen but with a cold air source above the surface in the area…and temperatures at the surface close to 35°…snow can’t be ruled out in my opinion.

So it’s on the table. It will be tough to get accumulations…perhaps something can happen on the grass IF things come down hard enough…but March is a fickle month sometimes and we’ve been very fortunate around here for the 1st part of the month. It needs to be watched though because as I mentioned just looking at the maps…and taking this and sticking it into the deep of winter…it would be a rain to heavy accumulating snow during most winters.

It may get much wetter too as well for about 10 days. Cold air will be very present in the western part of the country. The SW US will be wet at times…more so that usual for late March…that means that there are going to be disturbances coming up from the southwest and moving into the Rockies and/or Plains region. That cold air will have to be dealt with at some point in one way or the other…I’d be surprised if we don’t get some pretty cold days during the back half of the month.

So some March Madness in time for March Madness. My feature photo comes from Barbara Yerganian…it’s s stunner

Joe