Joe’s Weather World: Mild (mostly) trends with some rain coming (TUE-3/31)

It was nice to take a few days off despite these crazy times we’re living in right now. Took a walk…played a couple of days of golf…did some bbq…but boy it’s tough to totally disconnect from the craziness out there.

With that said…back to work today…and there is weather to talk about. A shift to a more southerly wind will develop tonight into Wednesday and as the winds pick up the temperatures will increase for a couple of days…then a decently strong cold front will come through Friday morning and send temperatures down for about a day and a half or so.

There should be at least some rain with this…but at this point no severe weather is expected which is a good thing.

Forecast:

Today: More sunshine and pleasant with highs well into the 60s

Tonight: Fair skies and seasonable with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Increasing winds, especially near and after lunch with sunshine and mild weather with highs well into the 60s if not lower 70s

Thursday: Cloudy skies with some showers possible. Highs well into the 60s with some upside depending on if the clouds thin out at all.

Discussion:

As I mentioned yesteday…March goes out on a warm note for KC…as of yesterday we’re 4.5° above average…so let’s recap 2020 so far…

January: +3.5°

February: +1.9°

March: +4.5° (estimated)

That’s a warm start to the year. Heck December was about 6.5° above average too…the last cool month was November with below average temperatures…but it’s been a mild start to the year.

We’re tied for 19th mildest start to the year after about 3 months or so.

The rankings for the year are below and for many areas in the Plains..we’re in the Top 20 for the warmest start to the year.

Rankings for the warmest start to a year…colored numbers represent Top 10s

So there’s that…

Overall the forecast doesn’t seem overly complicated this week. We’re going to be in an increasing SW flow of air above us…especially up around 10-20,000 feet or so. That will open the door to the potential of small waves coming up from the SW to the NE. These waves will have the ability to set off some showers and areas of rain that will be zipping through the region.

A stronger wave will move through the western and northern Plains region on Friday. That should be strong enough to drive a cold front through during the day. The timing appears near daybreak for that to happen. As moisture increases ahead of that front…rain is likely to develop ahead of the front and behind it too in the chillier air coming in. Whatever we are as 12AM or so Friday morning will be the high for the day…because temperatures are set to drop on Friday during the day itself…from near 60° before daybreak to 40-45° during the day behind the front with a chilly rain possible.

The weekend looks OK…cool on Saturday…50s and milder on Sunday…pushing near 70°. So Sunday looks to be the best of the 2 weekend days from a temperature standpoint.

Be alert to some frost on Saturday morning too…

There appear to be some warm days coming next week…perhaps our 1st real run towards 80° on Tuesday…

I can’t think of much else to write this morning…see you tonight!

Our feature photo comes from Sandra Cox out towards Leeton, MO…a stunner!

Joe