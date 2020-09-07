Joe’s Weather World: Monkey wrench…meet Kansas City (MON-9/7)

I don’t even know where to start to day…there are forecast headaches regarding temperatures…rain timing…potential severe weather…when the rains end…how much rain…what will the temperatures be this week…will we break the records we’ve been talking about…and probably a few other things I can’t think of right this second.

Let’s start with this…did you notice all the smoke in the atmosphere again last night. Big fires out in CA and CO are sending wafts of smoke towards the Plains. You noticed it yesterday with the more “orangey” sunset I think. It’s still there too this morning.

Fore everything else…lets get to it.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds north/sun south. The Metro seems to be the dividing line. A front is draped near I-70. Hotter south side…85-90…cooler north side…near 85°…even cooler in northern MO. The front will waver a bit and perhaps trend a bit north later today. Clouds may thin as well later today on the north side.

Tonight: The warmer air may pop back north (maybe)…the overall risk of rain through all this remains low it appears. Perhaps some scattered showers locally with thunderstorms possible in northern MO. The front then may push back south (maybe) sending lows down into the 50s into the Metro.

Tomorrow: Rain will be increasing…storms chances increasing and I can’t rule out some severe weather SE of the Metro. IF the front moves back south overnight…we’ll stay chilly for tomorrow…50s to near 60. While areas towards the Lakes region are near or above 80. There may be storms around too…

Wednesday: Even messier. Rain chances aren’t the highest during the 1st part of the day it appears now. Temperatures may rebound a bit as well with PM chances of rain/storms increasing. Temperatures may get to near 60° with some upside depending on if we get sunshine or not.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well this is a hot mess.

The front is now in the Metro…and for the last 24 hours…there have been subtle changes in where the front wavers and when…and that will play havoc with the temperatures. Typically the colder air almost always wins the battle and the density of the cooler air forces the front farther south. That again may be the case.

With that said though…where the front stalls…it’s still creeping southwards into JOCO and JACO as of this writing…will play a role in the weather for the next couple of days. Farther south and it’s tougher for the front to pop northwards tonight. Meaning cooler weather for more of the Metro for the next couple of days. IF the front pops a couple of counties north…then we go back into the warmer air mass for a bit of time.

Here is the front at 9AM…

The model data isn’t very helpful to a large extent with the precise positioning of things. The HRRR thinks the front is going to pop back north today…it might as the heat builds on the south side of the Metro but I’m beginning to think the front will start shifting south overnight putting more on the Metro into the colder air so that by tomorrow morning we’re down into the mid 50s.

Then tomorrow there should be a good deal of clouds with some rain possible in the later AM>PM hours (drizzle/mist earlier than that)…storms too later in the day. Temperatures may remain in the 55-60° range…while areas from near Harrisonville towards the Lakes are see highs pop to the 70s and 80s before early afternoon and the colder air wedges farther south. There may be storms as well…stronger towards areas SE of KC.

Then Wednesday we’re sort of no mans land…with the main upper level storm across the western and northwestern Plains region…there should at some point be some sort of disturbance coming up from the south or southwest towards I-35. This should increase the rain chances locally but it may take awhile to do that.

Thursday still looks wet and it’s possible that Thursday is the wettest overall day of the week although the chances for rain continue into Friday as well.

Meanwhile out west…yup…still happening.

Drastic change to WINTER starts tonight! Cold front blasts thru this eve with strong winds. Rain changes to snow over most of plains by Tuesday. Accumulations may result in broken tree limbs & power outages. Prepare now, for this sharp change from summer to winter! #COwx pic.twitter.com/OBpDFmpeIS — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 7, 2020

Just a wild week of weather…and when weird things happen with weird pattern set-ups…weird weather happens too. I won’t be surprised if things change locally either at some point this week so the forecast will be a work in progress.

What we know:

it will get colder this week it will rain it will be blustery when all this happens rain chances likely into at least Friday we should threaten at least a record cold high tomorrow and Wednesday. Maybe a record low on Wednesday morning

So a lot is on the table this week…

The feature photo is from Craig Williams

Joe