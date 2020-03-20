Joe’s Weather World: More weekend rain ahead and the Spring flood outlook (FRI-3/20)

Spring has sprung! It arrived at around 10:50 on Thursday night…the cold front was right on the back door of the Metro…as a matter of fact the cold front had just moved through switching the winds towards the NW…and allowing the colder air to start moving southwards into the KC area.

We maxed out at 75° yesterday which was the warmest day of the year so far…needless to say though it’s a lot chillier today and it feels chillier with the winds blowing as well.

No severe weather occurred locally but there were some stronger storms across far northern MO including some decent hailers too in far NW MO.

_______________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Gradual clearing and breezy. Chilly with highs in the 40° range

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday: Not too bad…just cool with highs well into the 40s

Sunday: Rain likely, especially during the 1st part of the day. Chilly again with lots of clouds…highs in the low>mid 40s

________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Colder air is pouring in from the Plains…the 8AM surface map, showing temperatures in green…shows this nicely.

Those are sub 15° temperatures in Nebraska with single digits across the western Plains. That’s chilly for the 1st full day of Spring.

Part of that chill up there is new snowpack…a pretty good swath of snow up there from the storm that came through.

You can see that in the satellite loop above…

You can also see that here when looking at the nationwide snow cover.

The next storm on hit parade is coming early on Sunday. You can see it off the coast of CA.

As we go up to about 18,000 feet or so we can follow the wave coming out of the western US. Look for the “U” shape and the red colors…that represent areas of lift moving into the Rockies and eventually the Plains.

18,000 foot level

Notice as well that even after that there is another wave inbound in the western US…that will come our way Monday night into Tuesday with more rain especially during the 1st part of the day. There may be another system later next week…then perhaps a break of sorts for the end of the month.

By the way..while the weekend will be chilly…and will eat at the current March anomalies…through yesterday…we’re running about 5.7° above average for the month.

It’s been a mild start to the year…not only here but just about through the whole nation.

Via High Plains Climate Center

Anything in yellow>orange>red are milder than average temperatures. There are some cool pockets in there, mainly out west.

Clearly though when looking at the precipitation anomalies…there are areas of the country seeing much wetter than average conditions.

Greens>blues>purples are wetter than average…a good swath of wetness is in the SE part of the country…also note the dryness in the Sierra region although we’re seeing an uptick in the late winter snows out there.

If we expand things out to the last 9 months or so…

Very wet towards the southern US…

So with that as the background…yesterday the Spring Flood Outlook was released…and if you follow the blog…or listen to my most recent podcast here…

You will know that I’ve talked about the differences this year compared to last year. The Spring flood outlook released shows some of this…note the difference across the northern Plains

Spring Flood Outlook

The worst flooding appears to be across the eastern Dakotas and the upper Midwest.

There should be additional flooding on the MO River…and that will affect the fields around the MO River Basin as is typical of Spring around these parts. It doesn’t appear at this point to be to the extent of what happened last year though…

As a matter of fact I looked back at the outlook from last Spring…and this was the forecast.

2019(!) Spring Forecast

There are some dramatic differences as you can see…especially for the MO and MS River basins.

The Spring precipitation forecast also was released…

Showing the highest risk of above average precipitation (mostly rain) across the OH Valley region…but some pretty strong chances of extra wetness for many areas in the eastern half of the country with more dryness through the western part of the country.

From a temperature standpoint…

A somewhat favorable trend of above average temperatures.

OK that’s it for today…by the way part two of the podcast…looking forward to this coming season’s flood situation will be posted in about a week or so.

The feature photo comes from @jenreneemurphy via twitter.

Joe