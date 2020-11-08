Joe’s Weather World: More Wind And Warmth With A Rain Chaser (SUN-11/7)

Well the 1st week of November has been a warm one overall…temperatures are running 8° above average through yesterday and the next few days will add more to that. This is the 14th warmest start to November (see the discussion). The overall pattern though is warm it appears into the 3rd week of November. There will be obvious cool downs but nothing too long-lasting. There will be rain opportunities which is needed for sure right now, considering parts of the area are into moderate drought conditions.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Today: Variable clouds and windy.. Highs 70-75°. Winds gusting to 30 MPH+

Tonight: Fair and mild. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds, windy and warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds gusting to 30 MPH

Tuesday: Falling temperatures with rain and some thunderstorms. We’ll have a 12AM high in the 60s then fall to around 40 as the morning goes along before steadying out in the afternoon. Blustery winds as well gusting to 25 MPH.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start with the start to November. We’re mild needless to say. I was somewhat surprised to see though that we are 14th in terms of warm starts through the 1st week of November.

It was warmer in 2016 and 2001.

We’ll go up the chart though more over the next couple of days.

The strong south winds are helping to bring up the warmth and the moisture. Dew points are in the 50s as I type this. You can see the clouds…they should break up somewhat today but the clouds may tend to hang around longer tomorrow.

You can see the moisture on the surface map. The dew points are in GREEN. Dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s are pretty impressive for November. Not unheard of by any stretch of the imagination but pretty decent.

9AM Surface Map

Clouds will tend to be thinner down south and thicker up north.

Our cold front will be moving towards the area early on Tuesday. We’ll see exactly when it moves through but odds heavily favor some sort of early morning high temperature on Tuesday.

Here is the 12AM temperature forecast off the NAM model showing the front to the northwest of KC.

60s>30s in far NW MO.

Then by 7AM…

The front has moved through. This could vary a couple of hours…but that’s the idea at least.

Then by noon…

So that is set for sure…now the issue is the rain and storms.

There will be some instability…but really not a lot locally..so perhaps some thunder is possible especially for areas from the Metro northwards. The only thing that has sort of caught my attention is that the winds about 10,000 feet up will be strong. 40-50 MPH as a matter of fact so it’s not out of the question that there could be a random stronger wind gust in a storm or two. The strongest winds though at that level don’t get here till around lunch or so…well after the front has moved through the region. There are some indications that the storms may fade a bit as they move farther southwards. Hence the lower rain totals possible south of KC. Here is the hi-res NAM model rain predictions.

The lower res model though isn’t as generous with the rain and I think it points out the need for convection to get the better rain totals around the area.

Those are some paltry totals towards the south of the area. Even within part of the Metro as well. Finally the overnight GFS is also rather meh. It seems as well to be trying to pick out some areas of heavier rains with thunderstorms…those are the SW>NE bands of better rains

The EURO has the beefiest totals almost for all areas.

We’ll see…it again will have to do with convection. The storms will be humming along at a pretty good clip though, moving at over 50 MPH! So it might be tough to get any sustained heavy downpours for any one spot.

Behind this storm there isn’t a strong push of cold air. So yeah it will be chilly on Tuesday and blustery too but there should be a nice recovery on Wednesday…well into the 50s. Considering the average highs later next week are in the mid 50s…those will be close to or perhaps a bit above average.

I mentioned that the overall trend into the 3rd week of the month is milder than average and the latest 8-14 day forecast shows this nicely.

The eastern US in particular looks warm for November standards.

These rain opportunities will need to come though…the precipitation forecast is pretty dry. There should be another system later in the week or next weekend in the Plains region. We’ll see how well we do with that one.

Our feature photo comes from Peggy McCray Buckley.

I’ll be filling in tonight on FOX 4 news…so I’ll see you at 5PM!

Joe