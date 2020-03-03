Joe’s Weather World: Nashville tornado and a winter of extremes (TUE-3/3)

It was last year on this date that we essentially had our last snow of the winter. It capped off an almost 30″ winter snow around these parts…and it was the middle point of a very cold start to March around here that also featured highs in the teens (that’s tough to do in March) for a couple of days.
It was a nasty cold start to the month…that gradually improved as the month wore on. We were still 4° below average though overall. It will be vastly different this month. Last night on the news I said I had 85% confidence in temperatures ending up above average in KC and with the mild start to the month and the overall mild look through at least mid-month, if not beyond…that forecast should work out
That doesn’t mean there won’t be cold fronts and a few chilly days…but the overall trend is mild
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs 60-65°. Some clouds south
Tonight: Fair and pleasant by early March standards. Lows in the 30s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and nice with highs near 60°
Thursday: Another decent day with highs near 60°
Discussion:
The big overnight story…and it serves as a reminder that tornadoes can occur at any time of the day…and do affect large metropolitan areas…is the deadly tornado that struck Nashville early this morning.
Tornadoes yesterday, the 1st ones of the year I believe hit SE MO. These were mostly in rural areas. The supercell storms though went into TN where there were people and you combine that with the time of the day…and it was a bad night there.
Nashville is obviously a large metropolitan city that has seen tornadoes before.
There is an interesting overlap area there on the ENE side of Nashville.
At least 9 people are dead from the tornado last night. Debris was lofted up to 20,000 feet into the atmosphere and studies show that this would correlate to at least an EF3 tornado.
Here is just a look at some of the damage…
On this date last year…there was another tornado that killed even more people in AL
So with that as a backdrop…it’s a reminder that we are in severe weather preparedness week…
Onwards…
I wanted to write today about some of the winter extremes that we’ve seen…not necessarily here but elsewhere. Let’s start in the SE part of the country…it was an incredibly wet winter down there…with more heavy rains coming over the coming 2 weeks it appears. These are the rankings for the wettest winter. The numbers correspond to how wet the winter was. So a 4 means the 4th wettest. A 1 means the wettest on record.
In terms of shear excess (mostly) here are the amounts over average compared to average. This is in inches.
It was wet…and this continues in the data through the next 2 weeks.
Some areas over 5″ possible…about half coming over the next 36 hours.
Meanwhile out west…it was the opposite. California in particular saw very little moisture…and that is a stark contrast to what happened compared to last winter.
Just look at the month of February.
The winter months out there are the “wet” months…not so much for this year.
and actually the dryness extends farther back.
This has affected the mountain snows…that snow melts during the spring and feeds into the reservoir system. Note the change from this year…
to what happened last year…
Much different.
This year though the reservoirs are doing OK right now…thanks to all the moisture from last year.
There have been March “miracles” out there before though…where they get a significant hit of moisture that sort of saves the season…an interestingly there has been data today that shows at least something “helpful” heading there way next week.
They will need to get some soil moisture…
Locally we can use some moisture as well. Here is a look at the last 30 days of anomalies…the brown areas are the deficits. With the mild and dry weather lately…the top soil has really dried out to some degree. Hopefully the late weekend system produces.
OK that’s it for today…a lot to digest. No blog tomorrow since I have an early school visit.
My feature photo comes from Brenda Kramer of Overland Park.
Joe