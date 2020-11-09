Joe’s Weather World: Needed Rain With The Colder Air

Remember late October…I was telling you about the record cold high temperatures that we were setting before Halloween…well now we’re setting record warm low temperatures. Both yesterday and likely today. So it’s an interesting turn. Numerous cities that set records for late October daily snows have now reversed themselves and have been setting record highs all over the place.

In looking at the data through the 3rd week of November…it appears more record highs could be in jeopardy for the eastern part of the country and perhaps the Plains as well.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds at times. Windy with gusts to 30-35 MPH. Warm with highs into the mid 70s. There is some upside IF we get more sunshine.

Tonight: Cloudy and windy. Rain chances increase overnight but the evening should be OK. Temperatures remain in the 60s

Tomorrow: Falling temperatures near or just before daybreak. From the 60s to near 40° then a slow recovery in the afternoon when the sunshine returns. Blustery as well through the mid afternoon with NW winds of 20-30 MPH. Rain is likely in the morning before moving away near lunch.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s.

Discussion:

So very warm…these 1st 10 days of the month. Remember actually it was actually a bit below average the 1st 2 days of the month…since then though…wow! Last night I cobbled this together for you…and if you’re a snow lover…well…I’m sorry.

Because you know why not…if you like snow…this won't be a good stat to look at. #fox4kc #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/zbQcjs4FxK — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 8, 2020

We’ll see…remember last month when I was putting all the stats together for early season snows and how there indicated the potential for more snow during the winter season. The above stat though would be the opposite.

Sort of what’s going through my head regarding this upcoming winter…I’m conflicted. More on that in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile yesterday we popped to 78°. That was impressive…we also had 40 MPH winds and a lot of afternoon sunshine. IF we get that type of sunshine today…we could do it again. The record high today is 78° set back in 1999. It’s not out of the question.

The main story though for tomorrow is the cold front coming our way. There are still some timing questions with this that may dictate the temperatures from 6AM-9AM…but somewhere in there the colder air will rush into the area.

There is still some minor conflicts regarding the hour that the cold front moves through the area…it should be somewhere between 4AM and 9AM at the latest. The issue appears to be whether or not a weak surface low pressure runs up the advancing cold front. IF one does it could slow the progress of the colder air to the I-35 corridor by a few hours. The new version of the HRRR model when is being dully released sometime in December shows this for 3AM or so.

The latest hi-res NAM model is similar.

You can see how the warm air is still going towards the south and southeast of KC.

Even at lunch we’re still in good shape towards the SE of the region…towards the Lakes area.

The front this morning is located in the Plains.

It’s a seasonably strong front coming into a warm and moist air mass. Dew points are 60° or higher (in green) from here southwards.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s behind that front. Ahead of it…60s and soon to be 70s later this afternoon. Winds are gusting to 20+ behind the front as well.

Now the issue is what happens when that front comes into the warm air. Since it’s timed for the early morning hours…there won’t be a ton of instability. There should be some though and with the winds in the atmosphere blowing like crazy…there could be some locally heavy rains with the storms as they try to organize

This means that we’re going to get varied rain totals…and with the convection perhaps more organized towards NW MO…we’ll see how much we get here.

There is still the 1/4>1″ potential. Here are two model outputs…the HRRR model shows the speckled nature of the likely convection.

The hi-res NAM shows the more consistent 1/2″>1″ range.

Note the decrease in the potential towards the SE of the Metro. The lower res NAM model has this idea…

Again the decrease in the amounts towards the SE of KC in areas that hold onto the warmth as long as possible tomorrow morning.

After that the next opportunity will be on Saturday.

By the way…through today…we’re running about 7.6″ below average for moisture since August 1st. We’ve only had about 4.8″ of moisture. As a matter of fact check this out…it’s our 3rd driest 8/1>10/9 in KC weather record history going back to the 1880s

That’s pretty dry. Maybe tomorrow will offer us some better news and get us to move down a few slots.

Eta made US landfall last night in the FL Keys. Winds gusted to around 40-50 MPH but the main story was the terrible flooding in southern FL…especially around the Ft Lauderdale area.

Those are some near 20″ totals over the past 48 hours there!

12 named storms have now hit US land…

#Eta becomes the 12th named storm, and first in Florida, to make landfall on the U.S. mainland in 2020. This further creates separation from the previous record (9) set in 1916. pic.twitter.com/hEElsPOU1t — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) November 9, 2020

That is impressive and it may not be done…it’s back in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Another landfall is possible in NW FL…that actually is an area that doesn’t often see landfalling storms

My feature photo today is from Joe Hubbard out towards Richmond Lake…pretty from yesteday!

