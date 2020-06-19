Joe’s Weather World: Needed rains for the next few days (FRI-6/19)

The summer heat that has characterized the month of June 2020 is going to back off for a couple of days as occasional rain chances stay with us into the 1st part of the weekend. Some may get some decent rain from this in the next 36 hours…others may not get much at all. 10 90° days this month though are going to take a back seat though for a bit of time.

Today may be a struggle to get back to 80° with the clouds and showers in the area. Tomorrow also could struggle depending on the coverage of the rain…Sunday though looks to be muggy and warm as highs pop again. Don’t think we’ll get to 90° but it will feel like it during the afternoon.

Also there are two blogs about the climate that I want you to go back and look at if you missed them this week One was about how the temperatures in KC have changed (or not) during the summer months and the other is more of a statewide look at MO and KS and how things have changed over the course of the annual temperatures. Some interesting trends.

_____________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with occasional showers. Some heavier rains are possible in areas that get the rain but some won’t get a drop it appears. Highs 75-80°

Tonight: Variable clouds and mild with lows near 70°

Saturday: Another rain chance, especially in the AM. We’ll see how much coverage we get from this. Highs in the lower 80s with enough sunshine

Sunday: Warmer and more humid. Storm risks overnight into early Monday. Highs well into the 80s and a bit breezy too.

_______________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

It’s been a hot month of June so far. Temperatures are running about 6° above average and it’s the 10th warmest start to the month in record data going back to the 1880s. 2018 is one step above us at this point…but for the next couple of days we may trim that back some.

The clouds and rain that are in the area with very weak flow aloft means that it’s going to be a struggle to get 1) sunshine today and 2) any real warming. Here is radar for you.

Just sort of “meh” as I write this blog on Friday morning.

You can see by the cloud cover though that there is a lot of it…after the last couple of weeks where there hasn’t been that much of it overall.

The actual front itself hasn’t really pushed though although the outflow from the storms that developed in NE KS and eastern NE has sort of edged into the area…so there is a somewhat modified rain cooled air-mass in the area today.

The 8AM mayp this morning shows the real cold front towards the west of here. IF we were to break out into a lot of sunshine today…that would serve as a focus for new storms and while some may develop later today or this evening…the coverage of those may not be very widespread.

So we’re just sort of in this weird area of blah weather for the next 36 hours…through tomorrow it appears and we’ll be subject to the haphazard motions of future thunderstorm clusters.

Worth noting that all day rains aren’t expected today or tomorrow…just one of those periods where you’ll want to keep an eye on radar and not necessarily trust any of the computerized radar apps on your phone.

Another cluster of storms will be developing across the eastern area of CO and western KS. Those will make a run towards the east, and perhaps east-southeast tonight into tomorrow AM…and may affect us for awhile in the AM Saturday. This has been a pretty consistent forecast for the last few days on my part…We’ll see if this plays out or not. Certainly not a slam dunk in a weak steering flow regime that is present in the Plains right now.

Here is regional radar…

One thing for sure…the rain in KS is needed because things out towards the west of here are into drought status again…it’s been pretty dry and they typically fight droughts almost every year it seems…so what rain is falling, while interrupting the wheat harvest, I assume is welcome.

Far SW KS is certainly in the worst shape…with extreme drought conditions there. A lot of the rain above is sort of missing them though.

For KC…we’re not in any drought at this point but we’re in a dry spell and again the next 36 hours will bring rain chances.

It’s sort of like we’re “in it” but we’re not “in it”.

Sunday will be sort of a reset of the storm risks. It should be rather warm…and the dew points may be elevated on Sunday. So there will be a lot of instability around but there won’t be a trigger for awhile it appears on Sunday so it looks mostly dry for Fathers Day during the day itself.

Overnight though a cluster(s) of storms will develop in the Plains and move through KS. This will get a bit tricky because IF they continue east…we could get some strong storms at night but there is the potential that there could be a SE movement to the cluster of storms as well placing KC on the northeast side of whatever happens. Worth watching because a late night or early morning Monday wind threat may develop from this.

We’ll see where the cluster actually develops…if it’s south central KS…we may not get much from that…if it’s farther north into south central NE…we could get a decent shot of storms from that.

Next week we’re sort of in no mans land…that may be storm risks but nothing to really focus on at this point. I’d be surprised though if we didn’t get any rain though…and it shouldn’t be as consistently hot as it has been.

I may cobble together a Saturday blog for you. Have a great weekend!

Joe