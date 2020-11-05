Joe’s Weather World: Next Week Will Be More Active (THU-11/5)

It’s tough to write a weather blog when the weather is go great…and really…a persistent run of 70s in November is pretty darn good! I was talking on Monday that it had been a couple of years that we hit 70° in November…and boom now we’re doing it on a daily basis.

Today will be no exception. While we won’t see any record highs today…today at least the record is 79°…we won’t be THAT far away. Over the weekend a persistent and gusty south wind will ensure mild mornings and warm afternoons.

The rain situation will improve next week. There appears to be 2 solid chances. It will certainly be needed as parts of the region are considered in a “moderate” drought.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: Fair and cooler with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: A few more clouds but overall mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s

The Weekend: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s

Discussion:

So let’s start with this…the latest drought report that came out this morning…and it is showing the increasing dryness that is spreading through the area. We’re to the point though that the crops are done…so the “drought” isn’t as impactful.

So areas in NE KS and NW MO are in “moderate” drought status. Also there is a developing area towards the SW of KC towards and west of Paola to Garnett.

So rain is obviously needed to help that situation.

Nationwide though…you can see the worst of the drought out west. Look at how things changed from last year at this time to this year. Use the slider bar to see the big difference out west.

There appear to be a couple of chances for the KC area down the pike. One will be sometime Monday (scattered) and the better chance appears to be Monday night into Tuesday. This will be connected to a cold front and a storm system that will move through the area. There will also be an upper level wave coming out of the Rockies and moving towards the NW of KC. So there are a few things that should help the rain chances.

The cold front aspect of this will come through On Tuesday morning. So we stay in the warm air mass till then. The atmosphere will gradually become more saturated over the weekend. So as the front comes into the moisture on Monday night/Tuesday AM the rain should develop. There could be thunderstorms as well with this.

The air mass behind the front is cooler but not overly cold. This air mass doesn’t have a real connection to much Canadian air…so all it will do is drop us closer to average. Sure Tuesday will be chillier with the rain and colder air coming in…but we should recover nicely on Wednesday…close to average again.

An early look at the rain totals show widespread 1/4″ amounts with upwards of 1″+ in some areas connected to whether or not there are thunderstorms in localized areas.

Here is the GFS idea…

Now the EURO idea…

The thunderstorm aspect of this will be the key to get some better rain totals.

There looks to be another system with rain coming later in the next week.

Finally Eta is still sort of a thing in Central America. There has been devastating flooding down there but few reports (because of a lack of reporting) of much more than that. It’s a forested area that we may not know fully the extent for days.

The thing about Eta is what’s left of it will wander back into the western Caribbean and potentially then move towards FL early next week.

So that will be tracked through the weekend.

The sunset last night was spectacular…here is a shot from the Olathe Executive Airport.

