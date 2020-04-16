Joe’s Weather World: Northern MO snowstorm…KC flakes (THU-4/16)

We’re now halfway done with the month of April and it’s been a cool month…especially these last few days. Temperatures are supposed to be, on average, in the mid 60s for highs. We won’t get there till maybe the weekend. So far we’re running about 3° below average and the next couple of days will send that number down some more.

The big weather story is a snowstorm that will evolve across northern MO over the next 24 hours…slowly at first then more significant later today and this evening. Travel up there may be a challenge later today and tonight.

Around KC…we’re waiting on the rain to move in…this should happen before lunch…then thunderstorms and chilly east winds are on the table into tonight before the air cools down enough to support perhaps some ending snowflakes and/or a wintry mix developing in the wee hours of tomorrow morning.

________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with rain showers developing later this morning into the afternoon. Highs may approach 50° on the northside and be well into the 50s on the south side of KC. Warmer south and colder up north. It won’t rain all day.

Tonight: Thunderstorms possible to likely. Not severe. Turning colder later tonight with readings dropping into the 30s. Rain changes to a wintry mix then flakes in the wee hours of the morning…after 12AM.

Friday: Snow quickly ends around daybreak. Significant snows in northern MO and perhaps a dusting around KC on the grassy surfaces. Clearing skies with highs in the mid>upper 40s

This weekend: Nicer with a chance of a few overnight showers Saturday into early Sunday morning.. Highs in the 60s

__________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Well I’ve been saying that today was going to be a weird weather day…and that is playing out already this morning. As I look out my window I have a good deal of sunshine to start this day. Temperatures will respond and trend up until we start seeing more rain move in and/or develop on top of the area…that will take a few more hours at least.

Here is radar…some of the activity this morning isn’t reaching the ground yet as we wait on saturation to occur.

In time though the atmosphere will support rain.

There appears to be some better lift out in central KS this morning that should move towards us as the later morning moves along. Here is a look at the short term HRRR model.

The playout for today is interesting. As I mentioned yesterday there will be a sharp gradient in temperatures from the south…where highs today may be in the 60s…to the north where highs will be in the 30s with periods of snow increasing later today and this evening.

Areas to the north are under some sort of winter weather advisory or winter storm warning. Winter storm warnings are pretty rare around these parts in the middle of April.

This will be a potentially impressive snowstorm by any standard and perhaps a historic mid April snow in southern IA where accumulations may be maximized. It’s always tricky to figure accumulations with the mid April sun angle…at least during the day. Light snow won’t stick…moderate snow will stick and melt but heavy snow will stick regardless.

That’s pretty impressive even if the amounts are halved.

For the northern MO area…here are the forecast thoughts via the NWS.

Again the worst is right up there by the border…so travel up I-35 into northern MO is going to be rough.

Already they’ve had decent snow in NE MO…this shot just came in from Kirksville.

My dad just sent me this picture taken from his place of work in Kirksville, MO. He said he mowed this yard yesterday! Crazy weather! @fox4wx @fox4kc #snowinApril pic.twitter.com/Sau6fP2Rns — ᒍIᒪᒪ EᒪTIᔕTE (@JillEltiste) April 16, 2020

More may come…especially into early tomorrow morning up there!

Fro the KC area the snow window really doesn’t open up till after 12AM…a few hours later the core of the precip starts moving away…so the snow window appears pretty small for the KC Metro but there still may be some flakes out there before daybreak.

The 9AM surface map shows a developing warm front to the south of the KC area…this is going to creep north this morning…and will stall somewhere in the Metro…likely south of I 70 as rain develops and cools the air to the north of the front. This will create the large temperature spread in the region from the 40s to the 60s

This rain should be much more prevalent after lunch today.

So look at where we are at lunch today…

2PM tempertures off the HRRR model

50+° on the northside of the Metro…with near 60° south of the I 435 corridor on the south side. I talked about this likelihood last night.

Then as the rain expands and develops this afternoon…and falls into the the drier air initially…it will chill things down so that we’re down into the 40s later this evening and on our way down even more.

The atmosphere above the surface though may still not be set up for snow locally till after 2AM or so…and everything is likely done near daybreak…so the window is only a few hours locally where some snow may fall. Farther north…different story, especially near and north of 36 highway.

There isn’t per say a strong upper level storm coming through the area…more or less these are a series of waves generating all sorts of lift with the warm air to the south and the colder air along the MO/IA border. What happens is you get west to east bands…sometimes only a couple of counties wide…of more intense precip rates and since the air up there will be colder…more snow. There may be some mix issues up there too later today BUT model data suggests over 1 1/4″ of liquid equivalent up there…even with a 5 or 6:1 snow ratio…that’s still about 5-7″ of snow. There is still model data showing potentially well over 8″ of snow towards the IA border! It will be a glorious snow man making snow too. Kids have at it…heck schools would be cancelled tomorrow anyway because of this.

Fascinating storm up there for sure…and again with the perspective of this being mid April…very impressive!

Hey it could be worse…Boulder, CO broke a record yesterday for the most snow over the course of a winter there. They’re now up to about 147″ of snow…impressive!

A few other tidbits for you…the 3 month forecast came out today…

Our May-June-July outlook anticipates increased chances of a warmer than usual period for much of the country, with drier than normal conditions for the Pacific Northwest and above-normal rains for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country. https://t.co/zbSpjwmsyH pic.twitter.com/N0OtVzUfY2 — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) April 16, 2020

Not sure how I feel about that…interesting to see the wetness continue for many areas east of the Rockies.

Also of note is the severe weather from the past weekend down in the SE part of the country. So far over 100 confirmed tornadoes have been surveyed..

Updated storm survey results from the April 12-13 tornado outbreak. A total of 105 tornadoes have been confirmed (2 EF4s, 9 EF3s, 19 EF2s, 52 EF1's, 23 EF0s). By state..AL-21, GA-20, SC-16, LA-15, MS-12, NC-12, TX-6, MD-2, TN-1, FL-1. Combined total length of paths..771.86 miles! pic.twitter.com/vp85DrlA6w — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) April 16, 2020

If I didn’t have all this weird weather locally to go over…I’d be talking about this a lot more on the weathercasts…so far 2 EF4s and the fascinating thing is that there were at least 770 miles of tornado paths surveyed. Amazing.

Preliminary paths for the two long track tornadoes in SE MS:



The 1st started in Jeff Davis Co. and tracked for ~68 miles. EF-4. Max width-at least 2 miles.



The 2nd started in Lawrence Co. and continued for ~82.5 miles. EF-3. Max width-1 mile.#MSwx

https://t.co/Tt1FKtsL0k pic.twitter.com/kL772Jt3WK — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 15, 2020

You can actually see the scars from the stronger tornadoes from space.

I created a magnified version of the before (26 March) / after (14 April) #Aqua #MODIS True Color RGB image comparison – not sure if the 2 southernmost tornado damage paths are separate, or part of the same long-track EF-4 tornado? https://t.co/bpDOuZ7vbk #MSwx pic.twitter.com/tx6Jcu4YuA — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) April 15, 2020

Oh and guess what…take a look at Sunday…

OK…we’ll be watching northern MO…

The feature photo today comes from Sheila Jackson

Joe