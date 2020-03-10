Joe’s Weather World: Not terrible…not great…and still maybe snow (TUE-3/10)

There aren’t a lot of changes to the situation for Saturday…again temperatures may be just warm enough to not allow much accumulation (or any probably) of what falls. It’s certainly not set in stone that we’re going to get any snow in KC…rain is the most likely outcome…we’ll see if we can mix in some snow flakes. Areas farther north have the highest chances…maybe even some grassy accumulations.

So we’ll let that simmer for the next couple of days and revisit it tomorrow or Thursday.

Meanwhile the day today should be about average as the sunshine helps with the cold start this morning.

_________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with more PM clouds coming in. Highs in the lower>mid 50s

Tonight: Cloudy skies…there may be some areas of rain or even some thunderstorms southwest of the KC area down into SE KS and areas south of KC as well. Lows near 40°

Tomorrow: Milder with highs into the mid 60s

Thursday: A few showers are possible…maybe a rumble of thunder with another cold front coming into the area. Mild again with highs well into the 60s

__________________________________________________

Discussion:

I don’t want to get too much more into the Saturday rain/snow maker potential today…like I said we’ll deal with it tomorrow or Thursday. Nothing really changed in the overnight data compared to what I wrote about and talked about yesterday on the newscasts…

Today’s blog sort of is a mish mash.

We have interesting weather coming up…with the potential of some mild afternoons on Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak disturbance will be zipping through the region tonight into tomorrow morning. There is the potential for some rain with this…odds favor areas farther south of KC for this to happen but if nothing else we’ll start to see an increase in the clouds overnight.

Here is the HRRR for additional details…for timing purposes…21Z id 4PM…0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM and 6Z is 1AM

Tomorrow should be OK as should be a good part of Thursday. There will be a cold front coming into the area on Thursday. Certainly not a slam dunk that we get rain but it’s possible…with higher rain chances during the morning south of KC then a chance in the Metro especially with the frontal passage in the afternoon. Ahead of the front we should warm up with upper 60s as the upper end of this potential.

We turn cooler (seasonable) on Friday.

There were a couple of interesting tweets that came out yesterday that I thought I’d share and comment on. A report came out yesterday studying the most common weather watch/advisory/warning for the United States…

This data is via esri.com…it was interesting and I thought I’d snip out a couple of the graphics to show you.

Here is the full report.

Anyway…take a look at this.

Through no surprise to me…severe thunderstorm warnings are the most common for a large swath of the country from the Rockies eastbound. Notice how the winds are a bigger issue for mariners across the Great Lakes. I also was surprised but all the red in Florida…indicating that red flag warnings (high winds + dry terrain) indicating potential grass/brush fire risks are a bigger thing there.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are a dime a dozen, as you know how I feel. I think they’ve lost most of their meaning and that most of you pay no attention to them anymore. Too many with not enough impact. I stop there except to say that I’ve had some interesting conversations with folks within NOAA over the past couple of months that lead me to believe that we’re going to see even more minimal criteria warnings coming out over the coming couple of years which I’m not going to be a fan of.

Here is another graphic…

You can see that aside from the northeastern UHS…the Plains and southern Plains and Florida have the most frequency of any type of watch/warning/advisory that is issued regardless of what type.I get the Plains…and some some extent the Florida area…not sure about the NE region though aside from the heavier population. Note how the highest frequency occurs in the boggest cities.

Then there is this…precipitation trends over the course of seasons for the country. These graphics were put together by Brian Brettschneider twitter: @Climatologist49

Note how there isn’t a lot of movement over the course of 50 years during the winter and spring locally. However when it comes to summer we’re seeing some trends…wetter in the summer and drier in the fall (significantly so in parts of KS) and significantly so in the summer on the wetter side on the MO side. Interesting trends noted as well regarding moisture in the upper Midwest and OH Valley in the winter season.

Anyway a neat look at trends.

Finally while somehow we made it up to 17″ of snow…the northeastern US has really had little snow…especially the big cities. Take a look.

And here's a list snow lovers don't want to see. Note all the Northeast sites on here. Locations that are the most below normal for the season. Boston, Philly, NYC, Bridgeport, DC, Baltimore, Islip, Allentown, Providence, Newark, all on this list. pic.twitter.com/oMCk4rLH7O — Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) March 8, 2020

My feature photo today is from Sheila Jackson‎

Joe