Joe’s Weather World: Now for another run towards record highs (THU-12/17)

A lot to unpack today. Imagine 5″ per hour snow rates…that happened last night in Binghamton, NY where around 40-45″ of snow fell. That’s about double our record snow in KC from the early 1900s. That is amazing.

The storm in the NE part of the country overproduced for some and under produced for others. The jackpots were parts of PA and NY…even up towards New England in spots. Others had issues with sleet transitions towards the middle of the storm. Regardless it was a whopper. New York had around 5-8″ of snow…breaking daily records for yesterday and instantly exceeding all the snow they had last season (4.8″).

Around here the cold air is moving out…and we’ll be milder for the next couple of days…and aside from Saturday’s set-back…we’ll be mild to warm for December into Tuesday before a cold shot of air moves into the area in time for Christmas Eve and Day.

No significant storms are expected through Christmas, if not New Years at this point. Just a terrible pattern for snow-lovers. There is a minor system for early Saturday to watch…but I’m not confident it will do anything for us right now.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s

Tonight: Fair and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 with temperatures trending up towards daybreak. Clouds will be increasing

Friday: Cloudy through lunch then becoming partly cloudy and windy. Gusts to 30+ mph possible to likely, especially IF we get more sunshine through the high clouds. Highs in the lower 50s

Saturday: Clouds and cooler with highs in the upper 30s to near 40

Sunday: Fair and milder with highs in the lower 50s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

In some ways what happened in the Binghamton area last night is sort of like our set-ups when we get the real heavy snows here. A band of snow forms…and persistently sits and eventually rotates through the region. The “sitting” part is where you get the super high rates of snow…and that’s what happened there. 40+”…I’ve seen reports upwards of 45″ of snow…all in one day/night. Incredible.

How do you get 40" of #snow? Have a snow band like this hang out over you for about 7 hours… #NYwx pic.twitter.com/1fUP9BCdZl — Steve Seman (@SteveSeman) December 17, 2020

My goodness…

That one will be remembered for a long time!

Here is a Binghampton, NY zoom. The PA border is below Binghamton.

Biggest wows out of this:



– Binghamton has now had its 3 heaviest snowstorms all within the last 4 years. (records since 1951)



– They picked up ~ half their average *ANNUAL* #snow in less than 24 hours. https://t.co/QBnFHfz2xy — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) December 17, 2020

Of course around here we can’t buy a snowflake. The models have been waffling around a bit on some sort of very minor event on Saturday morning…I’m not thrilled by the set-up and my initial feeling is that the better chance of some sort of mix or flakes may be towards the SE/E of the Metro.

I won’t even waste my time with that right now…I’m sort of getting to the point where I need to see Mother Nature actually crank something out before I re-evaluate my “when in a drought leave it out” mantra right now.

Speaking of which…there’s no changes to the latest drought report out today for MO or KS.

So that continues and with this look for the rest of the year…

Color me unimpressed.

We did get one model in last night (it comes in twice per week) that looks at the next 45 days…I thought I’d show you the snow forecast into mid January. Keep in mind that we should get about 5-6″ of snow from now till then…on average.

It’s got about half that…and we may have to wait till the New Year at this rate to get there.

We’ll make a run towards record highs next week…Monday and Tuesday. Monday has the best chance with the record being 63° back in 1893. The record on Tuesday is 67°…that could be tougher but not impossible considering it was 68° a week ago.

We’ll turn colder Wednesday into Thursday…moderate on Christmas and likely warm-up again heading into next weekend…50s are doable and then potentially set-up for a system heading towards the end of the year.

I’ll leave you with a time-lapse of the crazy snow last night in NY…you know it’s bad when you have to readjust the camera…twice…to make everything work and not get it buried!

Here is the final video from this view. I did something I don't usually do, I tried to raise the camera before it got overrun by the snow. Well the tripod can only go so high. I only had two tries but the snow won. I kept the adjustments in the video. #nywx #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/N5Bb2ddvxT — Ron Murphy (@isixtyfive) December 17, 2020

The feature photo is from @PeopleOfCowtown who send me great pictures!

I’m off tomorrow…so unless the Saturday morning thing is a bit more of a thing…see you on Monday!

Joe