Joe’s Weather World: Oh what a week is ahead (SUN-9/6)

It’s a windy start to our Sunday in the Metro. Today gusts may be in the 30-40 MPH range as hot and humid air spreads across the region. Dew points will be well into the 60s to around 70° or so, perhaps not as crazy high as yesterday…and that’s because the strong winds will be mixing the air up quite a bit.

The hot weather continues into Monday before things change…and drastically change as a VERY unusual weather pattern starts to evolve through the Rockies into the Plains that could bring snow to parts of the far western Plains and plunging temperatures to the entire region.

There are still questions on when exactly this cold air comes into the area later tomorrow…but it will be considerably colder on Tuesday into Friday of this week.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Hot, windy and humid with highs around 90°

Tonight: Fair and breezy with lows 70-75°

Tomorrow: Hot and not as windy. Highs 85-90°. There may be a few showers in the evening or overnight…favoring areas farther north.

Tuesday: Dropping temperatures. Whatever we are at 12AM will be the high for the day…temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 50s with rain developing as the morning wears on.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:



For a meteorologist this is going to be a very exciting week of weather. It’s got everything…unusual plunging temperatures…hot to cold air…snow outside the region…rain…a cut-off upper level storm that will be wandering somewhere in the Plains and probably a bit more.

Today and tomorrow though remain hot locally. We’ll be waiting on a cold front that will sort of move towards the I-70 corridor tomorrow and stall out. This creates a major temperature headache for the area as near 90° weather will be from KC southwards and cooler air will be towards northern MO. This means that any wavering of the front will bring different temperatures to the region. A subtle south movement will bring cooler air into more of the Metro…and subtle north trend will overspread the hotter weather into more of the Metro. It won’t be as windy though as today for the entire area although where the front sets-up…and north of there in particular cooler NE winds will be on the breezy side.

So temperatures again are the biggest headache. Rain chances are also a headache because while the surface will have a variation in temperatures from north to south of some 20-25°…the air above us will remain “warm” which means we’ll be capped through the day for convection. There could be a few lighter showers somewhere later in the day north of the surface front but most areas around and south of KC should remain dry through the evening. Pretty amazing considering there is a strong front dangling in the area.

The colder air will have a more potent push south overnight into Tuesday and this is where things get interesting. Storms are possible>likely in northern MO tomorrow night helping to push the cooler air farther south as well. The front tomorrow evening will essentially be in the same place…close to the I-70 corridor and wavering around some. Areas south of I-70 may not see any of this cooler air until early Tuesday morning!

In time though the cooler air will overtake the whole region…and we see the falling temperatures. That is just one aspect to the whole week of weather changes coming towards the region.

The other aspect is the rain. That will gradually develop on Tuesday morning and then continue off and on into Friday it appears. There will be a potent upper level storm dropping through the Rockies (more on that later) and dropping into the southwest part of the country. From there, where it exactly goes remains to be seen. Here is the EURO model idea. as we track the system starting Monday night.

It eventually takes the upper level storm into the upper Plains…

Not the GFS forecast…sort of the same at first with a totally different location of where the upper level storm winds up on Friday.

It takes the storm into the KC region towards the end of the week. There are ramifications to this…including how much rain we get. The GFS would suggest 2-4″

The EURO suggests not as much because of the different path of the storm.

Weird things in the atmosphere happen when unusual weather systems are created. IF the GFS is correct…and the upper level storm comes through the KC region later in the week…that could be a set-up for what we call low-topped supercell storms…and because there will be various areas of subtle spinning motions…that could mean funnel clouds or even tornadoes later in the week (Friday). It’s not a traditional severe weather set-up but it is something that happens occasionally in the Spring and Fall months. Again remember these upper level storms are pockets of colder air in the atmosphere. The GFS suggests the air at around 10,000 feet will be close to 32°. Whereas here on the ground…the air will be in the 50s (and if there are breaks in the clouds perhaps 60-65°). There is a big change in the temperature from the ground upwards…and that creates the heaping cumulonimbus clouds…and with the position of various other things…the potential that those clouds start to rotate. We’ll see about that.

I haven’t even gotten to the crazy weather in the Rockies. Yesterday Denver hit 101°. An all time high for September. More record heat is likely today.

Record highs are possible again today although smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire may keep Denver and the rest of the Urban Corridor below 100°F. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KEUwMnk7Ui — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2020

A Winter storm watch is in effect for Tuesday.

Winter is coming! Heavy snow and record breaking cold temperatures Tuesday night. Are you prepared? #cowx pic.twitter.com/VodXMgVam8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2020

Now you may be asking yourself has this happened before…going from 100+ heat to snow within 2 days or so…the answer is not to my knowledge. We believe that the shortest gap between 100+ heat and accumulating snow is about 5 days…occurring in Rapid City, SD in 2000.

Interestingly the earliest measurable snow in Denver is on September 3rd back in 1961. I looked at the upper pattern of what happened back then…and there are some interesting similarities.

Very strong early season cold front will bring a sharp temperature contrast Monday into Tuesday with pockets of accumulating snowfall possible Tuesday. The last time Colorado Springs saw snow in September was September 8th, 2001, when 2. 3 inches was recorded. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cK6oMXVXvS — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 4, 2020

So this can be history in the making. Interestingly if they would’ve only hit the 90s instead of 100°+ and then gotten snow…that has happened before out there (within 2 days)

I was curious–has there been measurable snow in Denver within two days of reaching 90s? I found three occurrences: Sep 1974 (93° on 9/10, 1.8" on 9/12), 1961 (90° on 5/11 and 6.4" on 5/13), and 1993 (92° on 9/12 and 5.4" on 9/13). After upper 90s though? None that I can find. — Maxar | WeatherDesk (@Maxar_Weather) September 4, 2020

Denver is also an interesting situation because their “official” observation site has moved from Stapleton Airport to the new airport about 20 years ago. Perhaps that too plays into these temperature>snow events.

There have only been a couple of accumulating snows in Denver from the 1st through the 10th of September…

Odds are favoring a third coming.

Back to us…this will be a record breaking set-up including record cold highs and potentially some record lows. Tuesday is still a question because of where we may be at 12AM…but after that Wednesday looks like a lock for a record cold high..and perhaps Thursday as well.

These are the coldest highs on record for September…we won’t be that cold…but still.

Grinter’s Sunflower Field has been a popular spot this weekend…People of Cowtown got a great picture!

Joe