Joe’s Weather World: Part two of 3 is coming into the area today (TUE-10/27)

Well we missed tying a daily snow record yesterday for the date…we officially had .9″ of snow up at KCI…many others south had about doubled that. The record stands at 1″ for the date. So close but we did break a record for the coldest high temperature for the date…so there’s that.

More on the amount that fell in the discussion.

Today another wave is coming up from the southwest. This time it’s probably more of a sleet/rain thing since the air aloft appears to be warming up a bit but it will not surprise me to get some sort of sleet/snow/raindrop thing for a few hours around lunch. There may be some icing on exposed surfaces, for example decks and windshields.

Then the final part of the storm…the rain part comes in later tomorrow into Thursday morning. A decent rain is likely with that. Finally that will do it and some phenomenal fall weather…cool and pleasant…comes in for the weekend and beyond with a warming trend settling into the area.

Forecast:

Today: Clouds with developing wintry mix. I don’t think it will be impactful to the roads at this point but you may need the scraper. Temperatures again will struggle in the 30s

Tonight: Variable clouds and cool with lows in the 30° range.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with showers possible later in the day and rain at night. Highs well into the 40s

Thursday: Rain likely, especially through early to mid afternoon. Perhaps some later day clearing. Highs in the 40s.

Discussion:

First the snow from yesterday and it was indeed 99% snow. Amounts as usual varied…light up north…near 1″ to 2″ on the south side. As I mentioned…not a big deal for January but for late October…still very impressive.

We did miss the daily record though which is a shame I guess. This was also the 13th October month since the late 1880s with accumulating snow.

The record today is .5″ of snow…I don’t think we’ll get there but it’s not a guarantee. The precip to the west as I type this is mostly frozen and not white. Here is a look at radar.

Radar will show “hotter” colors and that is because the radar beam is hitting ice pellets from afar. The precip will likely not be that heavy…but it will still catch you attention as it comes into the area before lunch.

Then there will be a lull later today into most of tomorrow.

Then the final part of the storm comes into the area. The main thrust might be farther south of KC though…as it approaches rain should come up from the south…up the state line later in the day and sort of then rotate towards the NW around the upper level storm south of KC. Depending on how far north that upper level storm goes…the rain may sort of get here and just sort of slow to a crawl. we should at least warm up into the 40s ahead of all this.

How much rain we actually get is a bit of an issue. Yesterday it looked like we could easily see over 1″ of rain…with significant upside from there, especially south. The data today is sort of backing away from those bigger totals. The GFS gives us nothing at all…the EURO has us with around 1/2″ plus.

The ICON is a bit more bullish.

and the Canadian gets the rain no farther north than I-70.

So it does appear that areas south of US 50 have the best chance of seeing the bigger totals…over 1″. Northern MO will see considerably less…if any at all. So we’re sort of getting something but perhaps struggling to get 1″.

Beyond that though the weather looks fabulous with mostly dry weather expected through the 10th of the month.

By the way, while I don’t do politics I will do weather and the forecast overall for the vast majority of the country is good for Election Day. No significant large scale storms are expected…with perhaps some rain out in the Pacific Northwest and some chilly weather for the eastern 1/4 of the country.

Here is a look at the precipitation amounts for the 24 hour period ending on Wednesday morning. So this would include all of Tuesday’s moisture.

Meanwhile in the tropics Zeta made landfall last night south of Cancun/Cozemel. It has weakened to a tropical storm over the Yucatan Peninsula and we’ll see what happens when it comes back out into the Gulf of Mexico.

It may regain enough strength to become a hurricane again as it approaches SE LA later Wednesday.

Finally a reminder…

Feature photo of the day comes from Sheila Jackson out towards Crystal Lake, Lexington,MO

Joe