Joe’s Weather World: Plains storms brings us spring and winter weather (THU-3/19)

Today is the 1st day of spring! Our winter…that wasn’t all that terrible in the big scheme of things ends tonight at 10:50PM. At about that time a strong cold front will be coming into the region from the NW. It may not get here till after that…so whatever we are at 12AM will likely be the high temperature for the day tomorrow…and it may still be close to 60° but getting ready to fall quickly.

The issue of the day is the risk for additional storms this afternoon. That aspect locally is still somewhat muddled…and we’ll be watching the situation a bit more closely across northern MO when there is an enhanced risk of severe storms. As I mentioned yesterday, March storms like this are notorious for creating spin-ups farther north, and Iowa seems to be a magnet for this type of situation so that area needs to be watched carefully.

_______________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Storms ending this morning with several dry hours coming with a few more isolated storms in the late afternoon. Highs should pop into the 70-75° range IF we get the sunshine to break through and the winds to increase enough. Winds may gust to about 25+ MPH

Tonight: Variable clouds…mild through 12AM then turning much colder and blustery. Temperatures drop from near 60° to near 35° over the course of a few hours early Friday morning…eventually down into the 20s with wind chills closer to 20°. Winds gusting to 25 MPH

Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs near 40° with blustery conditions

This weekend: Saturday is nicer with partly cloudy skies. Highs around 45-50°. Sunday might bring some showers…and also a risk of a few flakes mixed in somewhere out there as things start early in the morning. Highs in the mid>upper 40s. So a cool weekend again.

________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

An interesting but in a way “typical” March storm is going to unfold across the Plains today. To start the day there are storms moving through the region…and obviously some locally heavy rain too. As I type this…things are winding down.

Most rain amounts around the region were under 1/2″ although there were a few areas that saw more than that. Heavier rains were down across southern MO as the doppler estimates reveal out of Springfield through 9AM

There are flood warnings in effect down there.

There is some additional activity as I type this down towards Wichita that may move in later this morning or early this afternoon.

In between there may be some breaks in the clouds…

You can see the whole system out in the Plains…on the colder side of this…blizzard conditions are expected in the western Plains and parts of the Rockies region. Blizzard warnings (in orange) are in effect for the western parts of NE and eastern CO.

Graphic via Pivotal Weather

Wind advisories are in effect for many areas of the southern Plains for strong winds.

The surface storm is developing across the western Plains today…

That low pressure area will squirt towards the northern parts of KS…then sort of weaken into southern IA later tonight. Warm and moist air is flowing northwards now…dew points are increasing with 60° plus dew points coming up from the south. You can see the shaded contours below.

As the storm moves east-north-east today…the winds will be increasing as the afternoon moves along…gusts to 20-30 MPH are possible and those winds may go up a bit this evening.

So the moisture is streaming in…the winds will be increasing and a cold front…attached to the storm that by tonight will be squirting through SW IA…will all conspire to change our weather.

The activity near Wichita (if it makes it through here by 2PM may mess up the atmosphere enough to reduce the severe weather threat for the KC area. Areas farther north though, towards the IA border and into IA may stand a somewhat better chance of seeing some stronger storms…and with the surface low close…there could be a tendency for the air to have more of a rotational component in the lower part of the atmosphere. Whatever happens it will be fast moving.

Here is the HRRR model…showing the potential.

Timing: 18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM…6Z is 1AM

The SPC has areas into northern MO under an enhanced risk…they’ve also adjusted this a bit farther south overnight.

I think areas closer to the IA border and that area towards SE MO are a bit more vulnerable to something rough compared to us in the KC area.

Tomorrow it will be colder…and it will feel colder with the winds blowing.

There is another system coming early Sunday that bears watching only because there could be some sort of wintry mix involved at the onset, odds are while your sleeping…just another thing to watch for I guess.

As mentioned at the top…Spring begins at 10:50 tonight…it will be a warm arrival to the season…but it will change on a dime a few hours later!

The feature photo comes from ‎James Kovacs‎

Joe