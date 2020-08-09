Joe’s Weather World: Rain and more rain chances (SUN-8/9)

Things that are apparent this summer…like big heat…sometimes are just an illusion. It’s been hot and humid…don’t get me wrong…but there hasn’t been one “heat wave” yet. While there is no definitive definition of that term…loosely it’s 3 days or more of 95° temperatures in a row.

We haven’t even hit 95° yet…and we won’t today either because of this rain that was mostly unexpected in terms of it’s heaviness. For the last several days there has been a decent low-level jet stream that, aside from some spotty storms and clouds, hasn’t really done anything for us. Well it did this morning thanks to a disturbance that came across KS. Even last night when I was looking at the data…it was very marginal whether we’d get any rain of significance this morning.

Well we did.

_________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Storms ending then muggy and warm. Highs well into the 80s by the end of the day. Heat index will be well into the 90s.

Tonight: Fair skies and we should stay dry. Lows in the 70s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with storm chances increasing again later in the day and evening. There may be some stronger storms too. Highs near 90°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild with highs into the 80s assuming the front pushes far enough south.

___________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

We’ve seen thunderstorms this morning with locally heavy rain…some 1″+ totals are out there…but mostly totals are near 1/2″.

A disturbance came across KS overnight…interacted with a stout low level jet stream that I’ve written about all week…and boom. Storms. Radar as of this writing was showing a trail of rain going to the southwest of the Metro…it will be a few hours before things really improve especially south of I-70

One it does…and once the sunshine returns…it will get hotter and humid quick. Winds will increase as well for several hours this afternoon.

Tomorrow there will be a front coming south which should move into the area later in the afternoon and early evening. Storms are likely, especially behind the front. IF there are storms along the front, some could be strong to borderline severe. Winds would be the main threat. Some locally heavy rain as well.

This front will push south and then sort of wallow around. There may be a few spotty showers Tuesday…but there are other better chances for rain after Monday.

Depending on various disturbances coming through the Plains…storms are possible>likely either Wednesday or Thursday perhaps both days. It’s a wet pattern heading into mid August and all that rain potential means temperatures are going to be below to near average for the foreseeable future. No significant heat waves…just typical summer heat and humidity.

More tomorrow…

The feature photo of the day comes from Maggie Crawford‎

Joe