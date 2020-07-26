Joe’s Weather World: Rain comes in and a ‘cooler’ week ahead

As we finish the month of July…temperatures are likely to be a bit below average which isn’t such a bad thing during the middle of the summer. A cold front will be moving through overnight and with somewhat cooler air coming in and periodic rain chances with clouds around…the end result should be more 80s than 90s.

The rain situation, while likely is still a bit murky. Yes there should be rain for the vast majority of the area…but I can see a way some areas get under 1/4″ or so which won’t be beneficial for areas that really need the rain. There will be other opportunities this week though.

_____________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny morning…partly cloudy this afternoon with an isolated storm possible before 6PM. Highs 90-95° with heat index values near 105° in spots. Breezy as well.

Tonight: Storms arrive with rain, especially near and after 12AM. Lows dropping by daybreak to near 70°

Tomorrow: Rain chances continue through lunch into the mid afternoon. With rain in the area it may be tough to crack 80° tomorrow.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant by mid summer standards. Highs in the mid 80s

_______________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Let’s start with the 9AM surface map with a cold front just entering the picture across the western Plains…it’s denoted by the blue line.

Ahead of the front we’ve got south to southwest winds coming into the area. There is also some decent moisture coming up from the south as well. Notice the dew points in the 70s (numbers in green) on the map. We should have thick juicy air in the region as the front comes into the area overnight. So that is step 1 at least at the surface.

Aloft the moisture will be getting thicker and thicker…so that too is a good sign of locally heavy rains. That is step 2.

Step 3 is a series of waves coming through the region…especially from the west…that will be moving through later tonight into tomorrow afternoon…that will be step #3 for rain, and potentially something more lasting into tomorrow as well since multiple waves are coming into the region providing lift.

So there are 3 solid indicators of decent rains to form.

One thing working against us, to some extent, is the bad timing of the front…coming through overnight. We’ll see waning instability tonight, although hopefully enough will be present aloft to help sustain the locally heavier rains.

So with the rains coming the next issue is how much. Data this morning shows heavier rains setting up across northern MO…which certainly makes sense since things are happening about 6 hours earlier up there…and there should be more instability there this evening.

NAM model though tomorrow evening.

Here is the higher res NAM model.

That is a bit more “meh” for some of the viewing area…note how there are some under 1/4″ totals for parts of the region…it depends on how well the rain holds together as it comes south overnight. We should have rain in the area tomorrow…and I’m somewhat hopeful that we can get some decent rains even on Monday for some areas.

I think for KC…the best forecast at this point is about 1/4-1″ of rain from this on average. Again the higher amounts…perhaps in excess of 2″ should be more concentrated towards northern MO and perhaps northeastern KS.

IF things don’t work out from a rain standpoint tonight or tomorrow, especially for areas towards the south of KC…there will be other opportunities on Wednesday. That activity favors more towards areas south of KC…but hopefully we’ll get something a bit farther north as well.

To the tropics…where Hanna came ashore late yesterday with wind gusts of close to 90 MPH in some areas of southern TX. There was/is a fair amount of flooding as well down there and some damage. There were also a few tornadoes…one doing some damage to the western side of the Brownsville Airport.

Hanna will gradually weaken today.

Meanwhile the next storm to watch…is Douglas out in the Pacific Ocean. This is threatening parts of Hawaii.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Islands except for the Big Island.

Douglas is a small hurricane but still has winds of close to 90 MPH but it is weakening.

Here is regional radar…

The hurricane will increase the surface winds and the rain. mostly on the northern part of the Islands. It will slowly weaken over the next 24 hours as well.

The feature photo of the day is from Steve Edwards. He caught one of the isolated cells in the area yesterday. “Rain shaft between Holden and Warrensburg at about 3:30 today. Steve Edwards, Holden, MO”

Joe