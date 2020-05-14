Joe’s Weather World: Severe weather potential late today and tonight (THU-5/14)

Spring weather has returned to the region. The cold March weather of the last few days is being shoved further and further north. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s with dew points also in the 60s so there will be a muggy feel to things today.

Instability will be building this afternoon…and a cold front will be coming into the area this evening. With this being May…storms are likely. Exactly how things play out there and the risks to the storms are still a bit of a question. Hail…wind gusts…and heavy rains are all the most likely outcomes to the strongest storms. A small risk of a tornado may also develop as well especially on the KS side after 5PM.

So it’s a good day to watch the weather and the changes that will be happening sometime after 4PM it appears. So far the short term model data hasn’t been handling things all that well…in my opinion but again…front + temperatures well into the 70s + high instability = storms.

_____________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with some thin spots in the clouds at times. Scattered storms possible this morning towards the NW of the Metro. Temperatures will go from the 60s to the mid>upper 70s. More storms possible as the cold front comes closer to us. That happens later this afternoon into tonight. Storms may be severe in spots.

Tonight: Storms wind down towards 12am and move SE of the Metro. Lows in the lower 60s

Tomorrow: There may be a significant lull in the activity with renewed storm chances developing at night into early Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Off and on rain and storms. High again in the mid 70s

Sunday: Drier and more pleasant with highs in the low 70s

________________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

My goodness this month hasn’t started all that well. We’re almost halfway done and this is the 8th coolest start to May in KC weather history…some 130+ years of May records.

We’re coming out of that now though…this morning we’re starting about 10° above average…and that hasn’t happened in a while.

The warmer and more humid air moved into the area yesterday evening. Temperatures actually were creeping up for awhile overnight…we actually went up to 66° during the wee hours of the morning.

There were some strong storms in NE KS…but northern MO just saw some rain and non-severe storms. Some areas up there already have had over 1″ of rain.

Doppler Estimated rainfall

Radar this morning shows additional storms towards the NW of the Metro as of 8AM or so…

There is a fetch of moisture coming up from the south…and the satellite loop shows a lot of cloud cover out there…

We should see more sunshine as the day evolves I think. That will warm us up well into the 70s…perhaps close to 80° or so.

With this happening and with the dew points in the 60s the instability will be building through the day…add in a cold front across the Plains moving this way…and that will be the primary trigger for renewed storms to pop later this afternoon and this evening.

The cold front this morning is still well west of the region…the warmer and moist air has now moved through the region…

How this whole thing plays out though is still a bit questionable but obviously with a front coming into the instability and during the peak of the warmth too…and during a time of the day when storms are most favored…so that should trump all other things really.

Various lines of storms will come together…with individual cells having the potential of creating some larger hail…gusty winds…and locally heavy rains. Also of note…depending on how the pressure pattern develops in KS today…there may be a weakening surface low coming into eastern KS. That is somewhat concerning because east of those surface lows…you can get some tornadoes. That will more depend on how discrete the storms are…and that isn’t set because when the storms pop a bunch should pop together…and that isn’t as favorable for tornadic formation.

So the front will be coming into the Metro sometime before 10PM or so. Convection should fire up sometime after 4-5 PM. The HRRR model sort of gives us a clue about how this will play out…it’s had a somewhat rough go of things though for the last 18 hours so use it for guidance only. Specifics will be taken hour by hour.

18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM…6Z is 1AM

The SPC has the region in s a broad area of of a “slight” risk of severe weather.

There is also a good bit of moisture in the region above us as well…so if storms run over the same terrain for a few hours…some locally heavy rains are an issue. Some areas may see 1-3″ of rain and a flash flood watch is out as well.

Counties in darker green are under the watch.

It appears the front moves through rather slowly so this could be a long night as the storms develop and move towards the NE through midnight. That may enhance the flooding threat if that plays out.

I won’t get into the scenarios for Friday and Saturday since the blog is pretty long already…but additional rain chances are possible, especially on Saturday…. It appears tomorrow and Sunday look to be mostly dry in the area.

We should have delightful weather early next week with mild afternoons and cool mornings.

Gary Duggan has the feature photo of the day from Edgerton, KS

Joe