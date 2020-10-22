Joe’s Weather World: Shorts, umbrellas, coats, shovels? (WED-10/21)

If you’re into the weather like I am, this is some exciting stuff. I was telling Alex today that tomorrow is going to be an exciting weather day. You know how amped I get when there is stuff to talk about in the weather world, and that is certainly the case tonight. I sent out this tweet this evening…

Starting a blog now…oh my…so much to talk about.



In a nutshell…here is the forecast… 🌡️ 🌬️🍃 🥶 🌧️⛈️😎🌧️❄️ JL#fox4kc #mowx #kswx JL pic.twitter.com/vqV08pfx1k — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) October 22, 2020

So much happening, so much to write about. Buckle up!

Forecast:

Thursday: Windy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s with dew points popping into the 60s, almost a muggy feel. Winds gusting 40-50 MPH. Wind Advisory in effect.

Thursday night: Cold front comes in, timing after 8PM or so. Rain and storms likely. Some locally heavy rain with perhaps a bit of hail, especially in NW MO and NE KS. Falling late night temperatures from the 70s to the 40s and down into the 30s with gusty N/NW winds of 30 mph.

Friday: Blustery and colder with highs in the 45-50° range as the winds slowly fade later in the day.

Saturday: Heavy frost and potentially a killing freeze. Lows in the mid>upper 20s with highs near 50° with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Clouds lower and thicken. Not as cold in the morning but only in the 40s with rain developing as the day moves along.

Discussion:

Don’t worry, I’ll get to Monday at the end.

So about the warm front that will surge through tomorrow near daybreak. Tonight it’s somewhat hung up towards southern MO and southern KS.

The front is stalling but in time tomorrow AM it will pop north quickly, probably near daybreak. The winds underneath the front have lightened up so there isn’t a push to the front north for the time being.

Overnight tonight strong winds above the surface will rapidly increase to near 60 MPH (a few thousand feet up). I can’t rule out showers around tonight either.

In time at daybreak, the front will surge through KC from the south. Temperatures will briefly have about a 15 degree variation in the metro until the front pops north.

Here is the HRRR for 7AM.

Once daybreak is done, by 10AM, look what happens.

As it gets warm fast, the winds will increase to over 35 MPH and gust from there to near 45 MPH at times tomorrow. Amazing turn-around coming — from coats to shorts. The record high is 87°. We may get close.

Then we wait for the cold front, and it too will mean business. Look at the air in southern Canada — cold.

7:45 PM Wednesday night map.

That cold air rushes in later tomorrow night. The timing is about 8-12AM or so Thursday into Friday morning.

As it comes into dew points near 60-65° (unlike this past Saturday night with dew points in the 30s), we should see a nice area of rain develop with thunderstorms mixed in.

There is a “marginal” risk of severe weather tomorrow evening with this, perhaps a better chance towards the NW of the metro. Winds to near 60 and some smallish hail possible.

After the front comes through the winds will switch towards the north and gust to around 25+ MPH.

Friday is blustery for most of the day. Saturday temperatures in the morning may tank to the mid 20s and with dew points close to that and light winds. We should see a heavy(!) frost connected to our first freeze. The record low is 26° in 1999. It’s doable with the right situation.

Then we get to the next issue: Sunday into Monday.

Clouds increase rapidly Saturday night. Tempertures steady out or perhaps go up a few degrees into the low>mid 40s by Sunday morning. The atmosphere is saturating and in time a cold drizzle/mist/rain develops and persists into early Monday.

As this happens a surface storm in OK will move through AR. This then allows even colder air to dump into the storm chilling down the atmosphere.

There are still issues with how fast this happens and what sort of falling precipitation we have around on Monday, but the air would be cold enough to support perhaps some snow or a mix in the region, especially N and NW of KC.

Flakes are possible in KC as this whole thing evolves, at least the mention is appropriate at this point. Temperatures I believe will be above freezing, mid>upper 30s, so it would be tough to get anything more than a whitened ground at times I think. But this could be the 3rd straight October with snow!

For areas up towards the IA border, I can’t rule out real accumulations. This will be looked at harder on Friday.

The whole dip in the jet stream that I wrote about yesterday will sort of split up a bit and what happens to the bottom part of the split and where it ends up going may dictate if we get another snow chance before Halloween.

The GFS suggests more mischief next Thursday but in reality that split piece which will turn into its own entity could end up about anywhere.

Five things at a time though. Like I said, buckle up.

By the way, the 4th major hurricane of the season is out in the middle of the Atlantic. This is Epsilon.

A fascinating storm in it’s own right.

#Epsilon is now a major (Category 3) #hurricane – the 2nd major hurricane to form in the Atlantic this month, along with Delta. Only 5 other years since 1950 have had 2 major Atlantic hurricane formations in October: 1950, 1961, 1964, 1995 and 2005. pic.twitter.com/qQOT7EeEm1 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 21, 2020

This is maximum intensity on October 21st and onward, since 1851.

Epsilon is the furthest east major hurricane this late in the year.



Just par for the course for 2020. pic.twitter.com/BF1HVfJv8o — Sam Lillo (@splillo) October 21, 2020

Pass from eye wall to eye wall in #HurricaneEpsilon… low res and sped up 2x due to limitations of Twitter. HD version at normal speed to follow momentarily on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/jVotFKgNqY — Flynonymous (@FlynonymousWX) October 22, 2020

More tomorrow.

The feature photo is from Matthew Reinschmidt

Joe