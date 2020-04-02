Joe’s Weather World: Sleep in tomorrow…maybe for the whole day (THU-4/2)

Good morning…temperatures are mild once again today…we’re starting in great shape too with readings as I type this around 60°. Today there are some scattered showers out there…and we’ll be fighting that this morning and perhaps early this afternoon…but you’ll want to do a few things outside today if possible…taking a long walk or whatever, because tomorrow you won’t want to be outside at all with cold, rainy and windy weather coming.

______________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers around through early this afternoon. They won’t last long and the rain amounts will be pretty light overall. Many won’t get a drop of rain. Highs around 70°. Winds gusting to 25 MPH or so.

Tonight: A few showers are possible before daybreak. Mild and breezy for the evening…then turning colder and windy by 3AM. Lows near 60° for most of the night…then a plummet near daybreak to around 40°, if not 30s, well before daybreak

Friday: Awful. Rainy…windy, colder, raw, blustery and nasty. Temperatures near 35° for most of the day with perhaps some minor recovery in the later afternoon.

The weekend: Clearing out on Saturday and nice on Sunday. Highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Lows will approach 33° on Saturday but wind and clouds should prevent much of a frost.

________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Let’s start with radar…

Nothing too crazy…and by the look at radar as of this writing…most of the better rain is towards the north of the I-70 corridor. So some will get wet this morning…but areas farther south may not get a drop.

Today will be a mild day…the morning weather map shows southerly air flow int eh area…with a marked cold front out west of the region.

That is some cold air(!)…and you will feel almost the full brunt of it tomorrow morning!

8AM Surface map (temperatures are in RED)

Interestingly, at least for now, not a lot is happening behind the front itself from a radar perspective.

There are a lot of cloud though…

Now remember the map I showed you above is a SURFACE weather map…that reflects what’s happening here on the ground. Cold air is denser so it hugs the ground easier than warmer air does. Warmer air is less dense and cold air can undercut it. So while the surface is cold, immediately behind the front the air, thousands of feet above the surface is warmer. That is what we call overrunning.

For example in North Platte, NE it’s around 25° on the ground but about 42° up around 6,000 feet or so.

So as the colder air comes towards KC…it will undercut the mild weather of the last few days…but aloft the mild air will remain for awhile tomorrow. Add in a couple of somewhat weak disturbances and you get lift and rain. You can get snow…but I think the air aloft will be warm enough to prevent that aspect locally. With that said…I wouldn’t be shocked to hear some sleet reports in NW MO and NE KS at some point later tomorrow afternoon as the air aloft gets colder and colder.

So tomorrow…colder air comes in…and it should come in before daybreak. Some data has this just after 12AM…other data has it around 2-5AM…regardless let me show you the change.

Here is the hi-res NAM…for 12AM Friday. You can clearly see the colder air to the west of the KC area…and it’s

Then by 12PM tomorrow…yikes!

We should be close to 35° by daybreak…perhaps colder…and with wind and rain…just miserable tomorrow especially during the 1st part of the day.

Really the only change in the data is about a 4 hour speed-up of the timing…this cold will be nasty compared to the mildness of the past couple of days.

The weekend will be salvageable with Sunday being the better of the 2 weekend days from a temperature standpoint

Oh and I still think our first run to 80 is coming on Tuesday of next week.

The feature photo comes from William Johnson‎…got a neat shot last night and many saw halo in the moonlight

Joe