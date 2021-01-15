Joe’s Weather World: Snow continues but things improve this weekend (FRI-1/15)

We’re sort of in the early stages of the well-predicted snow “storm,” although the amounts in the end won’t be overly high compared to other “storms” we’ve had over the past few winters. The devil about this system is the 40+ mph wind gusts.

Snow will continue this morning and become more broken up this afternoon, but the winds will continue through the night before settling down somewhat tomorrow.

In the end, 1-2-ish inches are most likely, with perhaps a few higher totals around Kansas City. Northern Missouri will end up with 2-4″ or so. I don’t think blizzard criteria will be met up there. I’ve been keeping an eye on the visibilities in Maryville and they’re running in the 1/2 mile+ range…you need three hours of UNDER 1/4 mile for blizzard conditions. They have the wind criteria down and the snow and blowing snow…but the visibility isn’t there yet, at least as I start this blog.

It may “look” like a blizzard though every so often.

Forecast:

Today: Snowy conditions with gusty winds to 40+ mph at times. Final accumulations will be in the 1-3″ range and closer to 1-2″. Temperatures steady near 30°.

Tonight: Snow winds down towards the late evening as flurries. No additional accumulations. Windy and cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Variable clouds and cold with highs near 32°. Sort of blustery in the morning at least.

Sunday: Variable clouds. Cold with highs 32-35°. Breezy as well, so there will be a bit of a wind chill factor at the game.

Discussion:

Overall, I’m pleased with the way the forecast turned out. I was proactive with putting out accumulations on Tuesday for this system and give or take about 1/2″ or so…odds are that will work out very well.

Last night, after observing how temperatures were not falling during the evening I sent out this tweet.

After that, others sort of caught on to the potential and sure enough it played out between 6-8 a.m. in some areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Now we have accumulating snow on top of that. Again in the big picture, this will be a “minor” event when we look back on the final totals, but in a winter that is in “catch-up” mode, I guess we’ll take what we can get.

The last two weeks have been a bit more wintry for sure though.

Via Pivotal Weather

At 9 a.m. you can see the storm and it’s circulation in Southeast Iowa. Notice the wind direction circulating in a counterclockwise manner towards the storm’s center.

All the little asterisks represent snow reports. ** means light snow…3 stars mean moderate snow and there are a few 4 stars…representing heavy snow near the Missouri River in Nebraska.

9AM surface map

That surface storm will gradually meander through eastern Missouri as the day and night moves along and gradually weaken as well.

From 9AM > 12AM

As it drifts farther away, it will lose its snow-making ability around the region and the snow will fall apart this evening.

There is a pretty large swath of clouds that will need to sort of rotate through the region tonight and for awhile tomorrow.

We’ll be fighting the clouds off and on through Monday, but temperatures will gradually moderate as we start melting the snow.

Next week doesn’t look too eventful at this point, but there is a system or two to at least potentially watch. One on Tuesday which likely stays south (but needs to be monitored) and perhaps something towards next weekend.

Temperatures won’t be overly cold. Monday has promise of somewhat milder weather tempered by the melting snow.

The GFS has some pretty cold weather towards the last week of the month. The EURO does something sort of similar, but yet it’s different, so while chillier air is the most likely outcome for the last week of the month, how cold and for how long remains to be seen.

I just haven’t felt overly confident about how that last week of the month and first week of February will play out from a wintery weather standpoint in our area at least.

Our feature photo is from Jason Isabell of some of the convective snow showers that formed yesterday in the area. That can happen when there is some instability because of colder air aloft. despite temperatures in the 40s as it’s happening!

Joe