Joe’s Weather World: So This Is What November Is Like (WED-11/11)

It’s a frosty start in the area, as expected, this morning. As I look out the window this is probably the heaviest frost so far this season. That’s typical really…and the weather over the next few days will be more typical of this time of the season. Bright days (mostly) and cool/cold conditions.

It’s been so unusually warm for about 10 days…that we may have briefly forgotten where we were on the calendar. Yesterday jolted us back to reality though…and this morning…it feels like November!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s

Tonight: Fair and chilly with lows near 30°

Tomorrow: Skies ay turn partly cloudy for a few hours…and I can’t rule out a random sprinkle. Highs in the mid 50s

Friday: AM sunshine then rapidly increasing clouds and cool. Highs near 50°

Discussion:

So let’s start with this…because we were still pretty warm very early yesterday morning we snuck in an almost midnight high on Tuesday of 68°. That goes into the books for the high.

So add that in to the warm previous 9 days or so…and the 1st 10 days of November are the 7th warmest start to November in KC weather history and the warmest start since 1975…some 45 years.

So that’s an impressive way to start the month. Things will trend down now as cooler weather will be with us for a few days. Nothing though out of the ordinary

There are still encouraging signs of additional mild days coming for next week. This has been written about and talked about for the last few days…as another round of dry downsloping winds moves into the Plains. Temperatures may approach 70° again IF things work out perfectly. An ill-timed wind shift or perhaps clouds can change that aggressive warm-up but there are better and better indications coming.

Good trends starting Tuesday especially next week.

Then look where we get by next Wednesday. This shows the temperature anomalies about 5,000 feet up…and notice the colors in the Plains.

To make it more intriguing those temperatures above are in °C…and they may out at 13.5°C which is about 25° F above average in the Plains and that might be low.

We may be looking at record heat for a day or two next week if that keeps up. The record for next Wednesday is 78°. That could be a push…but it may be in the 70s. The record for Thursday next week is 77° that too might be in play. Again tough to get there but the air mass could support it IF everything works out perfectly.

The big picture pattern just looks mild…and aside from a day here or there…there doesn’t seem to be any prolonged chilliness coming towards us. we have to remember though that as we head towards the last week of November the average highs drop down into the mid 40s…so being above average there isn’t as “warm” as being above average in September. It does beat the alternative though.

So Eta has increased back to hurricane status this morning. Last night I noticed more organization to the storm…and it’s been giving forecasters fits in terms of future tracking. Here is the latest forecast.

By the way…notice this crazy and backwards S” shaped path the storm has taken This thing has been around forever it feels like.

Here is a look at radar…

and a close up from Tampa…

That’s going to be a lot of rain, if nothing else, across western FL.

This tropical season can’t end fast enough.

Unmatched 12 named storms, including record-tying 6 hurricanes, have made landfall in Lower 48 in 2020. Incredible 97.8% of coastline miles along Gulf & East coasts have been under tropical storm/hurricane advisories.

Our deep dive on this historic season: https://t.co/8u8OgeEjhS pic.twitter.com/3zTrgVoDb1 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 11, 2020

There will likely be at least one other named storm and perhaps 2 or 3 before things finally end…but the pump is still somewhat primed for more systems in the tropics.

Finally the cold front that came through our area yesterday created quite the line of storms east of the area…lots of severe weather in central and northern IL late in the afternoon.

More on our next rain chance coming later Friday or Saturday in tomorrows blog. It doesn’t look overly impressive for the Metro though at this point.

Our feature photo comes from Billy (and Amber) Barnes down towards Louisburg. The sunset yesterday was a good one as the clouds were in the process of clearing out. The last sun’s light illuminated their bottoms.

Joe