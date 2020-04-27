Joe’s Weather World: Stormy and more rainy days…but mild overall (MON-4/27)

Over the next 6-8 weeks or so we are in the heart of our severe weather season here in the KC region. Other parts of the country have already had a year or two worth of severe weather already this year…but more or less we haven’t had too much to worry about. There were the strong storms across the northland a few weeks ago that produced hail…but so far that’s been about it.

Tomorrow will offer a chance…although the higher chances of severe weather will be towards the SE/E of the Metro. It will be worth monitoring just in case.

Today is also a significant severe weather anniversary…the big tornadoes that hit Alabama and other places back in 2011 occurred on this date. More on that in the discussion.

Forecast:

Today: Rain ending as the morning moves along with clearing skies, breezy conditions and milder temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mild but dry with lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with the higher risk of storms developing near or after lunch…sometime around 1PM then continuing through about 5PM (the risk). The storms may be severe…with the better risk of that happening near and SE/E of the Metro. Highs in the 70s

Wednesday: Windy and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 60s with variable clouds and a few showers possible.

Discussion:

We’re coming to the time of the year where certain dates have significant weather meaning. Yesterday was one of those dates…the anniversary of the infamous Andover, KS tornado.

On this date back in 1991, what would become known as the "Andover tornado", tore across southeast Wichita into western Butler county. This tornado was rated an F5 & killed 19 people in KS, 13 from one mobile home park in Andover. McConnell AFB was also heavily damaged

A day that will never be forgotten in the town of Andover, KS.

Today is another big tornado anniversary date…

9 Years ago today, we cried from the devastation of a deadly tornado outbreak. 53 Deaths – 5,362 homes damaged/destroyed in Tuscaloosa.

9 Years ago today, we cried from the devastation of a deadly tornado outbreak. 53 Deaths – 5,362 homes damaged/destroyed in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is a place like no other and while remembering the past we've grown resilient since that horrific April 27th evening.

Today we take a moment to remember the tornado outbreak that occurred 9 yrs ago today, April 27th, 2011.

Our website has in-depth info about the event: https://t.co/I8plzdFE2y

Or visit the Story Map: https://t.co/M8NAqwPZKh

Share your stories & memories with us.#HUNwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/TUwHaYM5mc — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) April 27, 2020

Super outbreak of 2011. I saw some amazing tornadoes that day. Unfortunately it was a devastating day for a bunch of communities.

That radar image above is truly and amazing thing to see…something that I don’t recall seeing previously and something that I don’t think I’ve seen since. All those supercells with near perfect looking hook echoes. Lined up “ducks in a row”.

For us…we’ll remember the tornado(s) of May 4th 2003 as a significant weather anniversary. For a way-back date…how about 5/20/57…the Ruskin Heights tornado…and perhaps more recently May 28th of last year for the EF4 tornado that went through the Linwood, KS area.

Most of the memorable weather anniversaries this year are tied to tornadoes…and that isn’t surprising with the time of the year we’re in right now.

Already this year (through this past Friday) there have been almost 550 tornadoes reports…

Over 5000 reports overall of tornadoes, larger hail and or strong wind gusts from storms. Busy…and deadly. So far over 70 have been killed…more than the last couple of years combined.

So it’s been a busy year…and now that activity gradually migrates farther and farther north for the next couple of weeks as the jet stream starts shifting farther north…as temperatures in the southern US get hotter and hotter.

Today’s weather is actually going to improve nicely. Already the storms and the rain from the morning is starting to move away from the region.

Skies will be on a somewhat clearing trend…although there are still some strong winds a few thousand feet above us blowing from the SW to the NE…so we’ll see if clouds try to reform this morning.

Overall though we should be in pretty good shape into tomorrow morning…you’ll also feel a bit more moisture in the air…nothing crazy but dew points will be in the 50s to near 60° through mid day tomorrow.

Then we await the passage/movement of a cold front that will be coming into the area at some point tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to 70-75° or so ahead of the front. Dew points, as mentioned, will be solidly in the 50s and the instability will be building tomorrow morning, and especially into the afternoon tomorrow. Add in a cold front and, if nothing else, a recipe for at least thunderstorms will come together.

Now the next issue is how strong the storms get to be…and to some extent we’ll ahve to wait and see when the storms forma and move through…odds are, from the climatological late April standpoint…storms that come before 1PM are typically strong but not quite severe because in most cases there isn’t enough oompf to the atmosphere from an instability standpoint to get the super strong updrafts.

After 1PM…we start seeing better instability…and storms after that timeframe on average, are stronger and potentially severe given the right set-up. There are still timing issues with the front’s arrival.

As all this evolves tomorrow…a decently strong surface low will be moving through northern IA and attached to it will be a cold front. That may be the divider line from a strong storm standpoint it appears. The position of the front though is still a bit of a question as well as how unstable we’ll actually be and how much actual convergence along the front there will be…so again by no means will this be a slam dunk event for the KC Metro.

Some of the new data this morning isn’t exactly overwhelming with this scenario for the Metro…but fronts in April with OK dew points always need to be watched when they come through in the afternoon hours.

The latest NAM model actually isn’t too thrilling…but it may be because it’s blowing up convection in SE KS and that worked over air actually comes up I-35 and reduces our potential instability to some extent. I’m not sure if that is right. It also has a somewhat faster frontal movement that may effectively shunt whatever instability farther to the SE of the Metro. Actually there is some sort of pre-frontal trof…or wind shift that moves through…and then the actual front comes in during the 3-5PM time frame.

So all this means basically that yes there will be a risk of stronger storms…I’m not at all convinced that this is a KC issue though (severe weather). The SPC has the risk of severe storms to about the I-35 corridor…

I’m splitting hairs on this but to me I might adjust this about 50 miles farther east and perhaps south. This would put the 65 highway corridor in play. Especially around the Marshall>Sedalia>south of Warrensburg>south of Harrisonville>south of Paola area perhaps in the area of the stronger storm potential.

Again this all can sift obviously…but there are some yellow flags in my mind about the set-up for KC Proper. We should get some rain…and some storms…but I’m just not convinced that there will be severe storms in KC Metro tomorrow afternoon at this point.

Beyond today the next risk of stronger storms may come over the weekend but right now the timing may favor something Saturday night or early Sunday. The GFS is gung ho about stronger storms early next week…while the EURO has the higher chances in the southern Plains early next week.

The bottom line though is now is the time to start paying attention a bit more to the severe weather risks…and how they will change from day to day. I won’t put any strong credence in the model data in the longer term in trying to pick out specifics unless there is glaring signals of a poor severe weather pattern ahead.

Our feature photo comes from Sheila Jackson out in Lake Lexington, MO…pretty!

