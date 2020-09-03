Joe’s Weather World: Strong cold front coming but first more summer (THU-9/3)

The timing for the significant change in the weather is now narrowing down to either later Monday night or Tuesday. Once this front comes in…and with rain likely…temperatures may drop some 25-35° compared to the heat coming before hand.

For those with holiday weekend plans…it will be all of summer. Hot…windy…and humid. There is a chance of a few isolated showers early on Saturday but overall it appears the holiday weekend will be OK and pretty breezy…especially Sunday and Monday.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and turning breezy this afternoon. Winds will gust to 25 MPH after lunch into early this evening. Temperatures should get into the lower to mid 80s. Dew points will drop rather quickly this afternoon behind the front.

Tonight: Clear and cooler with lows in the low>mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny…great with highs in the lower 80s

The weekend: Hot and windy conditions with increasing humidity levels. Highs approaching 90°. There may be some thunderstorms later Monday night depending on the progress of the next front.

Discussion:

So early next week will be an interesting one…we’ll get into the details on that tomorrow. Actually it’s been interesting to see how the models have tried to handle these changes. So far both models have come with what appears to be some unrealistic outcomes…or perhaps I should say suspicious outcomes. The GFS and the Canadian have almost snowstorm (no it won’t) looks to them because of explosive deepening of various features…the EURO goes on it’s own and develops a cutoff low in various places in the western US and waddles it around the Rockies.

The end result of all this will 1) be rain…2) be much cooler weather and 3) be a stiff chilly wind compared to the near 90° heat ahead of the change.

Today’s weather is sort of interesting as well.

The 8AM surface map shows a cold front slicing through Nebraska. Ahead of the front we have dew points into the 60s…behind the front the air is much drier…and that will sweep into the area this afternoon. The winds will increase from the north and northwest and gust to 25 MPH or so for several hours…and the dew points will drop quickly.

There is a small chance of a few showers/storms developing towards the SE of KC…more towards the Lakes region into central MO this afternoon before 5PM.

Then tomorrow is spectacular with dry cool air in the morning and pleasant PM temperatures…just a few degrees below average.

Speaking of which…and assuming we don’t get there Sunday or Monday…odds are we won’t get to 95° this year. That is sort of rare for KC. It’s only happened 6 other times!

This is also interesting…there has actually, for whatever reason, been a general decrease in the number of times we get to 95° each year going back to 1970.

I thought that was interesting. Not exactly sure what this has been a trend…I would need to look and see if the summer months are actually wetter because that could play a role in things I guess.

Onwards.

The humidity/dew point jump on Saturday will be interesting. It will be comfortable in the morning but the dew points will be jumping into the 70s in the afternoon. So it will definitely be pool weather over the holiday weekend. There is a small chance that as the humidity comes our way on Saturday that there are a few showers/storms somewhere out there…but most will stay dry I think.

The rain that we saw over the weekend was very helpful…and really from a drought standpoint there isn’t any big things happening locally…although the area up in western IA has been under a persistent extreme drought for whatever reason for weeks now. Nebraska is also starting to dry out more too.

Here is a close-up of IA

Also of note with the expected pattern over the weekend is the searing heat out west. Record breaking for sure…the question is whether or not some cities out there may try to establish all-time records for heat…whether it be for September or any month.

Also of big note…Denver has been blasted by heat this summer…they just tied their hottest August on record…

This August appears that it will tie August 2011 for the warmest August on record for Denver! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ktzfiXaHec — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 31, 2020

They have hit 90° or higher 69 times already…

Another 90°F recorded in Denver today, pushing our total of 90+ degree days to 68 this year. The annual record is 73 set in 2012. After we cool off Monday and Tuesday, we do see a couple more 90s coming later this week. #COwx pic.twitter.com/UX9T8FvQzH — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 30, 2020

They will be at or above 90° into the early part of next week…and then it might snow(!!!) there on Tuesday! There has been snow in the high elevations already…but it may get closer to Denver Tuesday. Just crazy.

There was a great sunset last night…lots of pics…the feature photo comes from Shawn Beckwith out towards Cooley Lake along the MO River.

Joe