Joe’s Weather World: Stuck in the grayness (SUN-3/15)

The Ides of March are upon us…and the gray weather (with some snow showers earlier) are upon us as well. The satellite picture that I will show you in the discussion sort of says everything really. Lots of clouds out there and it’s going to take awhile to get rid of all of them.

An active weather week is likely with several rain opportunities coming down the pike…at this point no severe weather is expected this week although we’ll keep an eye on Thursday for storms well south and southeast of the region…just in case.

Temperatures will be dictated by the clouds it appears and the rain chances but there should be a couple of mild days in there…perhaps Wednesday and Thursday depending on the rain timing.

______________________________________________________

Forecast:

This afternoon: Gray and misty at times. Temperatures in the upper 30s

Tonight: Gray and steady temperatures…there also may be some rain showers around as well. Lows steady in the mid 30s

Monday: Cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. A few morning showers are possible

Tuesday: Variable clouds with highs in the mid>upper 40s

_________________________________________________________

Discussion:

We’re in a temporary blah pattern. Moisture is everywhere out there in the form of clouds…so many clouds.

Visible satellite picture today

That isn’t encouraging for sunshine.

Here is a loop…

There were some snow showers out there earlier. KCI had a Trace of snow reported.

What will it take to break the glut of moisture on top of the region that goes up to about 6,000 feet? A big help would be some wind to start stirring the air up a bit. That will come when the weather starts to change…and that will happen because of this.

See the storm off the west coast? That will be the next significant weather change around here and that will occur Wednesday>Friday.

That storm is a BIG ticket snow maker coming towards the Sierra. This winter hasn’t been that great for big snows out there but they are calling this storm the March Miracle in places…because it’s going to crank out the snow out there…which in time ends up feeding the reservoirs.

Take a look at the moisture forecast through Wednesday morning.

Now through next weekend…

4-8″ of liquid is going to turn into a ton of snow…

Just in the next 2 days…

They’re going to need a yardstick!

Meanwhile that storm will go through various evolutions as it tracks through the western US.

You can see the upper level storm off CA…

Note how the storm is a slow mover too…that will enhance the moisture running up the western slopes of the Sierras…that just dumps the snow there.

In time that storm will come out into the western Plains. That will serve to increase the winds in the Plains and break up the clouds…and also allow warmer air to come up through the Plains, which given the breaks in the clouds should allow temperatures to soar well into the 60s and perhaps into the 70s.

The end result of this will be a decent storm developing in the eastern Plains of CO and moving through (weakening) the region on Thursday night. Ahead of this will be a few opportunities for rain, and perhaps some non-severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

So more rain is coming…perhaps another 1-3″ worth. The best timing appears to be Wednesday and Thursday morning. We’ll get dry slotted on Thursday and we could really pop on Thursday…perhaps the warmest day of the year…well into the 70s with a lot of wind too!

As I mentioned on Friday…watch out for a hard freeze at some point next weekend.

Hey Spring begins on Thursday night! 10:50 PM…

My feature photo comes from Justin Lee Griffin from Blue Spring. Pretty!

Joe