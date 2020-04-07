Joe’s Weather World: Summer…spring and maybe some winter too (TUE-4/7)

Some of you today will be tempted to turn on the air conditioning this afternoon. It’s warm out there as I start this blog and the dew points are in the upper 50s…so it’s even a tad humid this morning. There is a weak wind shift that will come through the area this evening and perhaps shunt some of the humid air a bit to the south overnight.

The main part of the forecast revolves around a series of cold fronts…with varying strengths moving through the region. A somewhat stronger front comes into the area later tomorrow…then a stronger front perhaps Sunday or Monday.

Next week still looks to be cold. There is still some model data suggesting snow risks aren’t zero…

_______________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with more afternoon sunshine. Warm with highs near 80 and with enough sunshine may approach 85° NW and W of the Metro

Tonight: Partly cloudy and you may notice a bit of a reduction in the dew points and as a result somewhat cooler weather but still mild with lows in the mid 50s

Tomorrow: Warm again with highs approaching 80° but a cold front will move through later in the afternoon with a small risk of some scattered storms, especially on the MO side. Increasing winds once the front moves through and gusts may approach 25+ MPH tomorrow evening as the temperatures fall off

Thursday: Colder start…30s…cooler afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s

________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Active weather in what typically is a more active time of the year has we’re transitioning to spring but winter still shows it’s teeth in parts of the country.

Out west there has been another significant storm laying down more snowpack in the mountains. There are usually good snows on the ground by this time of the year there…this year it took awhile but they’re getting there.

California Mountain snowpack

That snow holds moisture…and the idea is that over the course of a few months…that moisture slowly is released into the water system through melting.

20-35″ of liquid is waiting to enter the water system.

They’re weather has been a bit more active and today will be a big rain maker with some mountain snows across parts of central and southern CA.

This is associated with an upper level storm that is meandering out there…and slowly waddling around the southern CA area and will do so through later Thursday at least. After that it starts to get absorbed in the flow and moves into the Plains over the weekend. That may be our next widespread rain maker.

Meanwhile we will be watching a developing colder air mass moving up in Canada…here is a look at temperatures compared to average for tomorrow evening.

Those temperatures are 15-20° below average there…

That cold air will descend through the Plains so that by early Thursday evening the colder air is clser to home. It’s not overly cold but it will be below average but the coldest air relative to average will be across the upper Midwest.

We should see at least a light freeze Friday morning.

Then we wait and see what’s going to happen with the system in the western US…and how it comes out into the Plains or the southern Plains region…and to some extent that will revolve around how another system, which is just really a core of stronger jet stream winds well west of Alaska this morning comes into play.

Let me show you what I’m talking about…take a look at the comparison between the data from overnight…the EURO when you slide the bar to the right and the GFS when you slide it left. I want you to look for 2 things…one the dip in the Plains/southern Plains and it’s location and also the U shaped dip across the upper Midwest and it’s location.

Notice on the EURO (when you slide the bar to the right)…the southern Plains storm is east of Amarillo and the Rockies “dip” is towards MT and WY. IF that is right that will allow the southern Plains storm to come farther towards the north and while we will warm up on Sunday…we get more rain, perhaps even some thunderstorms.

Now slide left…with the dip in the northern US more focused through ND and and faster…that allows the southern storm to eject out faster and farther south of the region…keeping us cooler and rainy with even the potential of some flakes mixing in up towards northern MO.

This evolution is important for several reasons including when we get the true dump of colder air…which could come later Sunday or Monday. It will be an impressive for April shot of colder air with temperatures aloft, about 5,000 feet off the ground some 30°F below average for mid April…this could be a record breaking cold air mass for places in the Plains and OH Valley region of the country next week.

On that subject…here are the Top 10 coldest lows for the KC area next week…by the day.

4/13:

4/14:

4/15:

4/16:

and finally 4/17:

So lots of 20s for record lows…we’ll see.

It’s not a slam dunk because of the potential of clouds…or perhaps a downsloping wind every so often moderating the colder air…but at least you have reference as we get closer.

By the way…regarding snow…yesterday there were about 36 models out of the 96 that I referred too that showed at least 2″ of snow next week. The overnight data has reduced this to 25 out of 96 models showing the potential.

It’s still something to monitor…but the real thing will be the cold weather and the threat to the advanced vegetation that will continue to come out of dormancy with the mild temperatures.

6-10 Day forecast for temperature trends

That’s a lot of blue right in the middle part of the country.

The feature photo is from the Thomas family. Their organic farmers who got some crops in the fields last week…..watch those cold temperatures next week.

Joe