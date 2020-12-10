Joe’s Weather World: Sure it might snow but overall… (THU-12/10)

I didn’t think we’d get there yesterday but we did. We tied a record high temperature of 68° set back in 1897…123 years ago. Today the record is 69° set in 1970 and IF we can get through the afternoon with more sunshine than filtered sunshine…we could make a real run at that too.

What a run of weather these last 6 weeks or so. Really every since we had the snow in late October (remember that?)…we’ve been doing pretty good overall with dry mild weather.

There will be a turn in the weather tomorrow…yes it’s going to feel like December with a cold rain and temperatures about 30-35° colder during the day…and Saturday doesn’t look to be the best but we should moderate again over the next couple of weeks heading into Christmas week. I can’t promise near 70° weather but I think 50s and maybe 60s are doable before Christmas at some point.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with some filtered afternoon sunshine. near record warmth with highs well into the 60s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and turning chillier by daybreak with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Rain develops near sunrise.

Tomorrow: Off and on rainy but there will be noticeable lulls, perhaps in the afternoon. Highs only in the 30s

Saturday: Some light snow likely in the morning…perhaps a few flurries in the afternoon. Metro accums will likely be under 1″ or so (if that) although northern MO and NE KS may see up to 2-3″ depending on how things come together. Blustery as well with temperatures in the mid 30s

Sunday: Variable clouds and seasonable with highs in the mid 30s

Discussion:

So let’s start with this…it’s a map showing the potential snowfall over the next 15 days off the EURO model…

The GFS model for FWIW does sort of the same thing.

Now maybe something can surprise on Saturday around these parts…looking less likely, but seeing that look above…isn’t very exciting for snow lovers. These maps map be totally wrong but jeez…it’s a bad look. IF that keeps up I’m going to need to start researching the late start to snows around here and what that means for the rest of the winter (I don’t think it’s going to be great news for snow lovers).

Once again today we’re going to threaten a record high. Amazingly, as I mentioned last night on the news, we’re doing all of this without wind. Usually to get this warm in the winter we need 20-30 MPH winds…but that hasn’t been happening with this several day warm-up we’re enjoying.

Obviously this has to change and it will overnight into tomorrow morning as a cold front comes into the region. This front will usher in seasonable air…but with a system coming out of the southwest part of the country at the same time…rain will be falling into the cooler air and that will contribute to the uglier look to Friday around these parts.

This is an overall disorganized mess for tomorrow. So yeah it will rain but I think this may end up sort of like everything else we’ve seen in terms of totals it feels like. Probably about 1/10″-1/2″ with a bit of upside towards the southeast of the Metro. It’s just not the greatest look to the totals.

Here are two models…the NAM and the hi-res NAM from this mornings run.

Not the greatest.

There are some models are are beefier. The GFS is near to above 1/2″.

In terms of the form of the precip…most appears to be in the form of rain on Friday. Then maybe some snow on Saturday. The snow appears to be fleeting at this point though and amounts look pretty negligible for the Metro overall. Temperatures may be in the 32-35° range with the falling snow so accumulations should be limited and likely under 1″ if not less than that.

Northern MO may see a bit more with an earlier conversion and a bit longer sticking time for the snow. So maybe 1-3″ up there are doable towards the IA border perhaps a bit more is things come together right.

It will be windy as well…gusts to 25 MPH are possible during the day…so that will add to the blustery weather as well…so yeah…it will feel and look like December on Saturday. Sunday will be chilly as well with at least some sunshine in the afternoon I think but we may be waiting for awhile. What’s interesting is that their is a 2nd wave coming into the Plains that will be a decent snow-maker for the southern Plains…but this looks to bypass us to the southwest.

Sunday snow potential

Now if that disturbance can come out farther towards the north…we can get “surprise” snow. Right now that doesn’t appear likely. So we have accumulating snow north…accumulating snow south and not a lot happening around here it appears aside from curiosity flakes.

Next week doesn’t look terrible. Perhaps a minor system on Tuesday that could create another batch of lighter accumulating snows but surface temperatures right now look marginal for much of an accumulation.

Oh and in case you’re curious…here is the average of the 5 days leading up to Christmas from a temperature standpoint. Can’t promise warm weather on Christmas right now…the chance is certainly there, but leading into Christmas does look mild.

Our feature photo comes from William Johnson down in Bates City. Nice shot of Orion last night in the heavens above.

Joe