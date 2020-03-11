Joe’s Weather World: Take this pattern in January and snowstorm city (WED-3/11)

We’re going to enjoy some great weather today with temperatures 60-65°…but the weather will head downhill later Friday night and Saturday and the string of great weekends around here are going to be snapped at 6 in a row.

The overall pattern though, just looking at the flow aloft is almost a snow lovers dream down the road…the issue is that the cold air may bot be synced up with the incoming moisture…plus we’re heading into mid March and it makes getting snow supporting cold even harder…not only at the surface but aloft as well…

When I looked at the forecast model data today…it was eye popping winter looking…take that in January and it might be fruitful for snow…in mid March…it’s a lot tougher.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs 60-65°. Light winds make it even better.

Tonight: Fair skies and mild with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Rain chances in the morning…we should warm up to near 65° before a cold front comes through later in the afternoon. Turning windy and colder during the evening. There may be a few showers/storms with the front, especially on the MO side.

Friday: Chilly in the morning…30-35° then partly cloudy with showers possible later in the day or in the evening. Highs 50-55°

Discussion:

So about the weekend…

Well it’s going to rain…that is virtually a lock and Saturday will not be a pleasant day…a cold wind…rain around (more so during the 1st part of the day) and a brisk wind blowing at 15-25 MPH…not pleasant.

The next issue is the snow risk. As the rain comes into some pretty dry air on Friday…the atmosphere will slowly cool off. I think some of the model data is overly cooling things off though as a result of this evaporating rain that’s coming in. The latest NAM model that came out this morning I think is succumbing to this. It has rain changing to snow Friday night and going all morning Saturday.

Other data is a bit warmer. The GFS data from last night is cold as well. The EURO is warmer for the KC region…and would have flakes across northern MO.

My feeling 3 days out is that this is going to be a mostly rain event for KC and southwards. There may still be a few flakes mixed in somewhere out there…but I think the lowest 1000-2500 feet of the atmosphere may be enough above freezing to allow what flakes to fall to mostly melt.

The system coming into the region isn’t particularly strong looking to me…but it will be good enough to get a wide expanse of rain to form and move up from the southwest. This will happen later on Friday.

As this rain moves in…our 50°+ day on Friday will turn cooler. We’ll drop into the 40s in the evening and potentially down into the 30s early Saturday morning. How far into the 30s though remains to be seen…and it’s important…because IF we’re down into the 33-36° range…some flakes are possible…if above that…it’s harder…much harder.

This is all connected to a system that has brought rain and even some severe weather to southern CA. I didn’t see any severe weather reports but I did see a few warnings last night…even a rouge tornado warning.

You can see the system in question off the coast of Baja CA

A lot of sub-tropical moisture is connected to it and streaming up through the southern US.

From all that moisture…embedded weak disturbances will sweep up quickly from the southwest on Friday.

You can see this by looking at what’s happening about 18,000 feet up…see all those blotches in the Plains…those are disturbances…

None of them are strong and they may weaken as they come into the area. What they will do though is add “lift” to the air in the Plains…and given the chilly air above us…that lift will turn into large areas of precipitation.

Model data shows another 1/2″-1″ potential rain from this…with heavier rains towards southern MO and the Arkansas.

Beyond that the pattern is very up and down. Very wet as well potentially though the last 13 days of the month or so…There are some likely warm days in there…and while snow risks may remain…it’s tough to spot anything too overwhelming right now…but man…southwest flow aloft…cold air somewhere in the central US…perhaps too far north…it’s a snow making pattern for some areas.

My feature photo is from Lara Bee out at Liberty Memorial.

Joe