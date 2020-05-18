Joe’s Weather World: The best laid plans get disrupted by an upper level storm (MON-5/18)

Good morning…overall a pretty decent weekend through the region with just a bit of rain for some on Saturday night…and a good deal of wind for all on Sunday. All of this was caused by an rather impressive upper level storm that is spinning around the upper Midwest today…and will be dropping into the Tennessee Valley over the next couple of days. It is unusual too.

The problem with this is that its a bit too close to our area…and with moisture swirling around the storm, mostly in the form of cloud cover…we’re going to have cloud issues every so often. Today will be one of those days.

This will also keep temperatures below average heading into the late week…and that means the swimming pools which may or may not be opening will be awfully cool over the early holiday weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a bit of sunshine every so often. Cool with highs near 65°

Tonight: Variable clouds and cool with lows near 50°

Tuesday: We actually may see more sunshine…so let’s warm-up the highs to near or even above 70°

Wednesday: Another slug of moisture pushes in from the east…so coolish with highs back in the 65-70° range.

Discussion:

Before we get to our weather..you might hear a bit about the start of the hurricane season, which typically starts on June 1st…but it seems we’ve had some early development over the past 10 years and over the past weekend Arthur developed (expectedly) off the southeast US coast.

The strongest winds will remain mostly offshore…

Here is a look at the satellite pictures…

Radar data…

In reality though the formation of Arthur isn’t unusual anymore before the “season” technically begins on June 1st. This has been happening more and more…perhaps a result of more favorable ocean water temperatures (warmer) over the past 10-ish years.

#Arthur forms off Florida coast and pushes the season into action.

There has been at least one pre-season named storm every year since 2015, which is bringing the trend over the past 50 years earlier and earlier. https://t.co/5ZUz9sWRV2 pic.twitter.com/K4CAnVacLy — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) May 17, 2020

The forecasts are for an above average year for named storms. Which given the current state of affairs in the world/US…may not be a good thing. While the 1st named storm seems to be occurring earlier and earlier…there isn’t necessarily a connection to the first hurricane of the season (Arthur is a tropical storm).

Also important to note…and this gets a bit more complicated…in the past “sub-tropical” storms weren’t named…now they are. So there is a bit of a data issue with the above charts…especially before 2002 when sub-tropical storms started to be named. By the way a “sub-tropical” storm technically has properties of both tropical and extratropical systems. It’s a bit complicated I know.

From wiki… “There are two definitions currently used for subtropical cyclones. Across the north Atlantic and southwest Indian Ocean, they require central convection fairly near the center and a warming core in the mid-levels of the troposphere. Across the eastern half of the northern Pacific, they require a mid-tropospheric cyclone to be cut off from the main belt of the westerlies and only a weak surface circulation. Subtropical cyclones have broad wind patterns with maximum sustained winds located farther from the center than typical tropical cyclones, and have no weather fronts linked into their center.[2]“

OK that’s a deep dive…

Onwards…

The pattern is sort of blocked up…and when you look at the flow aloft you can see two upper level lows to the east and west of the area…with a ridge in the middle of the country. This is what we refer to as an omega block.

Flow up at 18,000 feet or so

Notice how it sort of looks like the Greek letter omega.

These patterns are rather stable overall. Those that have good weather keep it…those that have not so nice weather keep it.

For us, IF it wasn’t for the proximity of the storm in the TN Valley…that’s waffling around with moisture circulating around it…it would be bright and sunny and nearly perfect.

You can see how the upper level storm is waffling around east of the area as we go up to about 5,000 feet up…and this also shows the moisture that is associated with said upper level low…it’s wrapping around and through the eastern Plains and the OH Valley.

There may be a few showers around the region on Wednesday I think depending on how warm we can get…certainly more clouds are likely at this point.

By Friday that starts to move farther east as a result of the system out west coming towards the western Plains. This means that a different regime will start to affect us including milder weather…higher dew points and random storm chances that may linger off and on into the weekend. It’s Memorial Day weekend…it’s in the wettest time of the year…it’s 3 days…odds are it will rain at some point.

Winds aloft however won’t be very strong…so that may result in a lower than average risk of severe storms on a widespread scale for the Plains which is just fine by me.

Storm chances and better rain chances will start increasing on Friday especially but overall you will notice a warming trend that will take us through the holiday.

OK that should do it for today…

Our feature photo comes from Smith Auctioneers down in Palo Pinto, MO, MO

Joe