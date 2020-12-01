Joe’s Weather World: The end of two seasons and the start of another (TUE-12/1)

Good Tuesday to you…today we start a new season in the world of weather. Meteorological winter. This starts about 3 weeks before the astronomical season starts (this year on the 20th) and it follows the end of meteorological fall. That rain from September 1st to November 30th. This is done mostly for statistical reasons really. Since the start date of the astronomical seasons will vary around a bit…this is a more consistent process.

It’s also the end of the tropical season of hurricanes etc. What a season it was. Though you can still get named storms even into the winter months sometimes. Their more rare but they have happened before.

With all of that said…we’ll review both in today’s blog along with that snow threat you’ve been hearing about and why, at this point, I’m not overly concerned about this one chance in the foreseeable future.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and a slow warm-up. Temperatures eventually into the upper 40s

Tonight: fair skies and not as cold as this morning. Lows in the 20s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. A dry day though with highs into the mid-upper 40s

Thursday: There might be some light snow in the area in the morning hours. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Chilly though with highs only in the 30s

Discussion:

Whatever we get on Thursday early in the day may have to do us for awhile again, and it appears that it won’t be much in the big scheme of things. There are no promising systems beyond this one for awhile it appears.

The system for later Wednesday night into Thursday doesn’t appear as if it will be able to do a lot this far north. It’s most organized areas of precipitation (rain/snow) may reside farther south of the Metro and down towards SW MO and SE KS. We appear to be on the far northern side of this, which means north of the Metro there may be little to nothing at all, while in KC it would tend to favor the little side of things.

The wave that will be helping to cause this will be in central OK tomorrow evening. Let’s go up to about 10,000 feet or so and track this.

Notice the red areas…that represents areas where the atmosphere, near and ahead of the direction of movement of those areas (in this case from the SSE>NNW around the main wave in central OK, of lift. So IF you notice the most immediate area of lift is south of Joplin (this is one piece of many pieces circulating around the system).

That area of lift comes up into eastern KS and will be responsible for 1) helping to saturate the atmosphere around here (we’re still pretty darn dry in the atmosphere below 12-13,000 feet or so through 9PM) and in time create some rain or snow or both.

That area gets farther north towards 12AM…our atmosphere is now saturated and precipitation should start to fall.

But already in the above map at 12AM Thursday…things are looking a bit more ragged near the State Line and by 9AM…

Things are sort of a mess really. Just many areas of weak lift…which can still get you precip production and it probably will…but that amounts of that production wouldn’t be overly high.

So what we’re faced with when all is said and done from a precipitation standpoint is this look for totals from 12AM>12PM.

1/10″ to about 1/3″ which actually isn’t that bad however I do have concerns that is might be overdone with the amount of forcing coming up from the south…not that great for that long really.

The hi-res NAM paints about 50% less in moisture…

Then there is the issue of temperatures. We should be in the 32-35° range through this…meaning that there will be sticking snow (at night) but odds are the pavement should mostly remain above freezing with this…so that would mean perhaps a slushy accumulation thing possible with perhaps a dusting to 1″ of wet snow on decks, grass, cartops etc.

Again right now at least…it doesn’t look to be that big of a deal. We’ll watch the bridges and overpasses for the commute on Thursday morning though to be on the safe side.

Beyond that…not much else expected for awhile it appears with a warming trend into the weekend as a matter of fact a pretty decent December stretch of weather is likely for outdoor things to continue starting Friday into next week it appears with lots of 40s and perhaps some 50s ahead. The average high drops into the low>mid 40s through the next week.

and when I see this off the EURO data into the middle of December…

not very exciting.

November ended up being our 16th warmest in KC weather history. It was warmer in 2016 and 2009 over the last 10+ years or so.

Meteorologiccal fall was in the top half of coolest falls. Tied for 52nd coolest overall. It was though 10th in terms of driest falls in our records…

Finally there’s this…the end of the tropical season.

What a year!

Check this out!

We got into the Greek letters for only the 2nd time I believe.

From NOAA…

“NOAA’s seasonal hurricane outlooks accurately predicted a high likelihood of an above-normal season with a strong possibility of it being extremely active. In total, the 2020 season produced 30 named storms (top winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 13 became hurricanes (top winds of 74 mph or greater), including six major hurricanes (top winds of 111 mph or greater). This is the most storms on record, surpassing the 28 from 2005, and the second-highest number of hurricanes on record.”

“

This is the fifth consecutive year with an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 18 above-normal seasons out of the past 26. This increased hurricane activity is attributed to the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation (AMO) — which began in 1995 — and has favored more, stronger, and longer-lasting storms since that time. Such active eras for Atlantic hurricanes have historically lasted about 25 to 40 years. An average season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“As we correctly predicted, an interrelated set of atmospheric and oceanic conditions linked to the warm AMO were again present this year. These included warmer-than-average Atlantic sea surface temperatures and a stronger west African monsoon, along with much weaker vertical wind shear and wind patterns coming off of Africa that were more favorable for storm development. These conditions, combined with La Nina, helped make this record-breaking, extremely active hurricane season possible,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.”

Today is the final day of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which has been one of the most active in recorded history, with 30 named storms, 6 major hurricanes, and over $41 billion in damage. #madwx pic.twitter.com/wsAiQtpcqr — MadWX Chasing (@madwxchasing) November 30, 2020

Here's the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) by storm breakdown. Teddy generated the most ACE of any single Atlantic named storm in 2020. ACE is integrated metric accounting for intensity and duration of storms. pic.twitter.com/Y4J3firj5E — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 30, 2020

Look at all these tracks.

It's only fitting that 2020's hurricane season would be as unusual as the year itself. "So many storms stand out, but I think Iota really does put an exclamation point on what has been a crazy season." – @philklotzbach

Here's a recap: https://t.co/cSRMAUibkZ — CSU Atmos Sci (@CSUAtmosSci) November 30, 2020

The feature photo comes from John Roberts…pretty full moon.

