Joe’s Weather World: The good and the bad (TUE-4/21)

It’s going to be a Top 10 Weather Day in the KC area today. I limit these to about 10 days of perfection…and today is a nominee I think. Light winds…abundant sunshine…pleasant air…and perfect temperatures. Today is all that and more!

Tomorrow will not be a Top 10 weather day. The chance of rain will be increasing…and temperatures will start to cool off when that happens.

More ups and downs…great on Thursday and not great on Friday. Again a lot of good and bad coming our way.

__________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Perfect…highs in the 70-75° range

Tonight: Fair skies and pleasant with lows around 50°

Tomorrow: Increasing AM clouds then rain developing. Temperatures may get to 60-65° before the rain…then drop into the 50s with the rain. Likely warmer north and cooler south.

Thursday: Nice and mild with highs in the mid 70s

___________________________________________________________

Discussion:

I thought the title of the blog was a pretty good one. As I look out my window this morning you can just sort of tell this will be a beautiful day.

Tomorrow and Friday though won’t be…as a couple of systems are coming this way…the one tomorrow is mostly passing south of the region where the heaviest rains will be. Most of this will be down towards the I-44 corridor BUT there should be some rain locally and the timing of the rain around here will dictate the temperatures for tomorrow.

The system in question is still out west but will be coming eastwards today and tonight. It sort of a split into a few pieces…the 1st piece will start to moisten up the atmosphere and the 2nd piece will get some rain going.

Piece #1 is in New Mexico right now…piece #2 will be there tonight.

The second wave should create some rain here…again there may be some sort of north to south thing though where areas farther north have more scattered activity while areas farther south are wetter.

This will be evolving tomorrow morning…so we’ll start pretty mild…50°+…and we should warm up for a few hours…the trick to the highs tomorrow is when the rain gets to the area. It will come in on the southside first…when it arrives if you’re near 60° you drop backwards…if you’re still dry…the temperatures warm up a few more degrees.

So from a temperature standpoint…we should see 50s and 60s in the area tomorrow…from the south to the north. Cooler south…milder north.

The amount of rain will also vary widely from very little to none…north of 36 (aside from some scattered possible thunderstorms) to over 1.5″ farther south of the Metro. Odds are the KC area is somewhere in the 1/4″-1″ range…

The wave will be passing towards the south of the area as I mentioned…and it’s going to leave a trail of moisture around the region. That is important because another wave coming in from the west north west will interact with that moisture on Friday and create rain and storms. Some of that rain may be locally heavy. In reality this system on Friday may be the more prolific rain maker in the area overall compared to the system tomorrow (at least in terms of amounts).

At this point…no severe weather is expected in the area for the foreseeable future. The pattern overall doesn’t favor severe weather of any major concern for the rest of the month which is a good thing. The severe weather, at least for the next couple of days will be more towards the southern Plains and Dixie (again). It’s been a brutal severe weather season down there (mainly in LA/MS/AL and the southeast US.

Today the focus is in the southern Plains…

The tomorrow is shifts towards the active spot all season so far…

then on Thursday the SE part of the country…

On the subject of the Dixie area for severe weather. On Sunday there was another EF4 tornado that moved through Mississippi. This is the 3rd one this season and in 8 days. It too was another long track tornado…lasted for more than 50 miles. Easter Sunday there was an 80+ mile tornado and a near 70 mile track tornado. Just unbelieveable.

Three confirmed EF4 tornadoes in a matter of a week across Southern Mississippi. Cannot overstate the importance of the great work that @NWSSPC & local media continues to do in the advanced warning of potential risk. Creating & maintaining public awareness will always be key. pic.twitter.com/drDRDvWnIp — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) April 21, 2020

My goodness though…MS has had it’s big tornadoes lately…

Thanks to a good eye. I did miss the Hattiesburg 2013 tornado on this list. EF4 170mph. Sorry about that.. Yazoo City was 2010 and starting this at 2011. pic.twitter.com/3mAydxRU5H — David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) April 21, 2020

There have been 3 EF4+ tornadoes in OK in the last 8+ years…

Overall this season….already up to 4 EF4 tornadoes nationwide.

There has now been 4 EF-4 tornadoes so far in 2020:



March 3rd: Cookeville, TN. 170mph, 19 deaths



April 12th: Sartinville, MS. 170mph, 4 deaths



April 12th: Bassfield, MS. 190mph, 8 deaths.



April 19th: Purvis, MS. 170mph, 1 death. @USTornadoes @spann @SimonStormRider — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) April 21, 2020

Sadly this has also been a year, with these strong tornadoes and the abundance of mobile homes in the path…of fatalities…

So far this year, there have been 67 #tornado deaths in the US. That is the most through April 20th since 2008 (70).



Since 1995, the most deaths through April 20:

1998 – 115

2008 – 70

2020 – 67

2012 – 64

2007 – 53

2006 – 50

2011 – 40 — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) April 21, 2020

The most active part of severe weather gradually will shift back into the southern Plains and the central Plains in May.

So something to pay attention too next month obviously.

The feature photo comes from Rob-Nor Martig of a halo around the sun from last week.

Joe