Joe’s Weather World: The season’s 1st hurricane and rain for KC coming (SAT-7/25)

Thought I’d get a couple of tidbits out for you to start the weekend. Last night I talked about the developing Hanna in the western Gulf of Mexico. The 8th named storm of the season. I was showing you a developing eye on the satellite pictures and that is an indicator of an intensifying storm usually and sure enough this morning Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane. The season’s first.

For KC it won’t effect us BUT we do have rain in the forecast for later Sunday night into Monday. This is connected to a late July cold front that will move through and break the run of 90s we’ve had recently.

________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s

Tonight: Fair and muggy with lows in the mid 70s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and sultry with highs in the 90-95° range. Heat index values near 105° in spots.

Tomorrow night: Storms/rain likely near or after midnight. Lows dropping in the upper 60s. Some locally heavy rains possible.

Monday: Rain tapers off with some later afternoon clearing. Highs near 80°

_________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Let’s start with Hanna…

It’s a pretty nasty storm that is somewhat organizing a bit more as it approaches the coastline.

Here is radar from Corpus Christi…the storm should come ashore south of there today.

The eye is about 45 miles from end to end (give or take) and there have been signs this afternoon that there is some clearing taking place within the eye of the hurricane. That indicates a storm trying to get more organized as it comes closer to the coastline.

EYE WALL of Hurricane Hannah approaching the barrier islands of North Padre and Mustang southeast of Corpus Christi with 80 mph sustained winds and dangerous surge. Tracking using the new @RadarOmega_WX app! #HurricaneHannah pic.twitter.com/Z2ftNGW97M — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2020

The last advisory had winds of 80 MPH with this…a lower end Category 1 hurricane but there will be damaging storm surge for some areas along the southern TX coastline. 1-3 foot surges are possible as the built up water from the western Gulf comes ashore. There may be higher surges into Nueces Bay, which is north of Corpus Christi. The yellow represents that potential

There is also the potential for flooding rains…obviously with this storm.

Our short range model data shows over 10″ of rain possible through Sunday at 4AM

Garry will fill you in on this tonight after all the baseball games.

Meanwhile our weather is sticky for sure. Some clouds from a big thunderstorm complex drifted into our area this morning but are now thinning out as we start heating up. Dew points are in the mid 70s and there is a bit of a breeze out there as well today.

Tomorrow will pretty much follow suit as we await a cold front coming into the region later tomorrow night. This front will push the hotter and more humid air south of the area early Monday…allowing some cooler air to flow in from the north which combined with the rain cooled air…should give us some relief Monday.

Rain amounts on the heavier side are likely, especially north of the Metro where the storms should be stronger and earlier in the evening. As the storms come southbound they should hold together but perhaps weaken a bit after sunset. This means some areas may not get a lot of rain out of this. Hopefully for areas south of the Metro where things have been pretty dry lately (see previous blogs) things hold together long enough for a decent rain.

One thing working in our favor (for those who want the rain) is the atmosphere will be swollen with moisture later Sunday night into Monday morning. That means that the storms/clouds will be efficient rain-makers in some cases.

Beyond that the rain chances later in the week will be tied to how far south this front gets…and that will be tied to how much rain and how well the rain holds together as it pushes through the region. The more organized and heavier the rain is the more rain cooled air it generates and the farther south the front moves. IF the front moves far enough south we may not get much rain later next week. IF the front isn’t as far south…then rain chances will start increasing again on WED>FRI.

My feeling is the front will be far enough south to mostly give us dry weather later in the week. We’ll see. One thing though…it won’t be as hot…and perhaps we can dodge the 90s next week.

Another update tomorrow I think with the incoming rain.

Our feature photo is from Tiffany Lanier‎

Joe