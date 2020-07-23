Joe’s Weather World: Time to catch up a bit (THU-7/23)

Well it’s been awhile. Summer is vacation season around here and we just got back from northern Michigan earlier in the week. We’ll go up there every year or two to get away from the heat and humidity around here during the summer.

It was pretty nice up there, although they’ve had a hot summer overall. There were a couple of big thunderstorm complexes, like what we get around here, that rumbled through in the early morning hours. They needed the rain though as things have been pretty dry.

Lots of folks don’t have air conditioning up there…so those warm humid nights are tough sleeping nights…but thankfully there was only one night like that…most of the other nights were cooler and comfortable.

______________________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs near 90°

Tonight: Fair and humid with lows in the 70s

Tomorrow: Highs in the lower 90s

Saturday and Sunday: A bit more wind coming, but hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

_______________________________________________________________________

Discussion:

So things are still pretty green around here. The warmest days so far are 94° up at KCI, which we’ve done twice now…and we may try to get to 3 times on Sunday. With all this green terrain and more or less lush terrain for the middle of summer…the odds of officially getting to 100° are dropping a bit.

More rain is possible to likely next week as well as a cold front comes down from the northern US on Monday…this will allow rain to develop and move into the area sometime early Monday it appears. We’ll have to see how well things hold together as the rain comes into the area during a time of the day where the atmosphere isn’t overly unstable.

Somewhat cooler weather is likely for most of the week with highs in the 85-90° range. So nothing too crazy but then again nothing too hot as we finish the month.

While many areas have seen rain…some areas to the south of the Metro haven’t had as much in the last couple of weeks. So things are actually drying out in parts of the area. The latest drought report is out and shows this in SE KS and SW MO.

So certainly some areas south need more rain.

Here is a look at the anomalies over the last couple of weeks. Many areas of KS has actually done pretty well by mid summer standards.

You can certainly see areas from north of Downtown into NW MO doing very well in the last couple of weeks.

IF we extend this out for the last couple of months…

You can see areas in SE KS and SW MO are drier though.

Yesterday was the 25th day with highs of at least 90° in KC. That matches what we did in all of 2019. Today and for the next few days at least we’ll add to this. Again though no 95°+ highs yet. Doesn’t appear likely next week either.

Just a reminder about the comet Neowise. Last night there were clouds for some blocking the potential view. The comet last night was closest to the earth and yet still some 64 million miles away moving at close to 40 miles per second…over nearly 144,000 miles per hour!

You’ll still have more chances to see this though…look towards the Big Dipper after about 10:05 PM or so…towards the Northwest. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Binoculars will work as well. Here is a tweet from last night…

TONIGHT (WED) may be a good night to look for the comet #NEOWISE. It's best to be away from the city lights…let your eyes adjust to the darkness (important) and look towards the NW. You will see the Big Dipper. Look BELOW the Big Dipper on the right side. #fox4kc JL pic.twitter.com/sW3Fz1BgOr — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 22, 2020

The comet may be trending a bit dimmer now…but at least for the next week or so…

It’s really helpful to get away from the city lights and the light “pollution” that tends to make the stars tougher to find.

Location of comet C/2020 F3 Neowise from mid July through to early August… pic.twitter.com/xXE64lLc0X — Pete Lawrence (@Avertedvision) July 19, 2020

The tropics continue to be overly active with now some 7 named storms, and we’re watching another system in the western Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday Gonzalo formed and is a strong tropical storm as of this writing…

All the storms thus far have remained below hurricane strength although Gonzalo may try and buck that trend tomorrow. e’ll see…Gonzalo is ingesting dry air from the north this morning and that is never a good thing for a tropical system like this.

Meanwhile in the Gulf…there’s this mess.

It’s a tropical depression now…winds are under 39 MPH…it may become a tropical storm later on before landfall. It would be named Hanna

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a very active start, though when measuring by storm intensity / longevity, it is middle of the pack as of July 23.



Caveat: With SSTs akin to premium grade fuel & favorable atmospheric conditions in place, things may change in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/mIiTZkTM0R — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) July 23, 2020

More on the rain chances on Monday in the blog tomorrow. While I was gone…lots of great pictures came in including this one from Tanner Beam

Joe