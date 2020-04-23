Joe’s Weather World: Typical spring days ahead…with no big cold shots (THU-4/23)

It’s a gray start to the day in the KC region…but there is clearing going on to the NW of the Metro and that will gradually work towards us heading into the afternoon. Once it gets here…temperatures will pop into the mid 70s. Perhaps a few notches warmer in the NW part of MO.

Already though I’m seeing signs of another rain-maker for the region developing across Nebraska as a series of disturbances will be coming down in the northwest flow aloft later tonight and tomorrow. That means a decent chance of rain coming back to the area for at least part of the day.

There continue to be signs that no unusual cold air is slated for the region heading into early May. If you want to gingerly get into the garden…you may start doing so with the thought that you can still get some light frosts into Mid May around these parts…but the patter overall is a milder one…or at least not overly cold for us.

_____________________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Clearing skies, especially towards lunch and milder overall with highs into the mid 70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered storms/rain possible in the wee hours of the morning. Lows will remain mild in the low>mid 50s

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms possible…especially through mid afternoon. Highs in the 60s

The weekend: Overall pretty good…60s on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday. Just some small chances of a few overnight Saturday showers.

______________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Yesterday was another devastating day/night for tornadoes…down in the southern part of the country. Things started in OK in the mid afternoon with a string of tornadoes east of I-35 southeast of Oklahoma City. Then a few supercells got going in eastern TX…and those were long-lived…lasting for hours and creating some big tornadoes. At least 6 have died.

The tornadoes that we’ve seen this season have been more violent overall. Numerous EF3 tornados and more than a few EF4 tornadoes have done some significant damage along their paths. An also of note is that these paths have been long too…lasting for dozens of miles at a time.

I was tracking a few of them on the air. 3 in particular stood out to me…the one that was in the Springer, OK area…another towards Madill, OK and finally the one that was approaching the Fort Polk area in LA that moved through Jasper, TX earlier. That won’t was sort of going and cycling for more than 6 hours.

MRMS data of low-level rotation over the past 6 hours shows the track of this supercell which started near College Station, TX around 4:00pm CT. #TXwx #LAwx https://t.co/ZE8CTyXQTZ pic.twitter.com/2jcILFWtCx — Alex Klucher (@AlexKlucherWx) April 23, 2020

This is some amazing footage from the storm up towards Madill, OK earlier in the afternoon.

CLOSE TORNADO IN TOWN – Madill Oklahoma 4-22-20 https://t.co/Llko06cYI3 via @YouTube — Hank (@PecosHank) April 23, 2020

More video…this time of another tornado earlier up the line into Caddo, OK…

Extreme close up of Caddo, OK elephant trunk tornado. Scott Peake / John Humphress @severestudios 4/22/2020 pic.twitter.com/H7kLnarEDg — John Humphress (@johnhumphress) April 23, 2020

It’s been a busy April so far…

Just 14% of U.S. tornado seasons since 1950 have recorded more than 200 twisters in the month of April. 2020 is poised to reach the threshold. If so, it'll become just the second time in the official record to have back-to-back years with 200+ April tornadoes (2011/2012). pic.twitter.com/UccU39s2lF — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) April 23, 2020

Thinking you've heard a lot about tornadoes in the U.S. so far in 2020? You wouldn't be wrong!



It shows looking at the statistics we have so far. Storm report numbers are above the 05'-15' running annual trend, as well as the 75th percentile.



Meaning, it's been active! @NWSSPC pic.twitter.com/NZ3PnhF0q9 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 23, 2020 These counts don’t include the last 24 hours or so of reports

Today the threat shifts into the far SE part of the country…

The rain that we saw locally yesterday wasn’t really too much…a few hundreths here and there…up to 1/4″ or so in spots especially on the south side of the Metro. Not a lot really.

Interesting to note that we’re up to about 9.5″ of moisture for the year thus far…this is about 2 1/4″ above average for the year and more than 1″ above where we were last year at this time. As of yet though we haven’t seen the widespread flooding that some thought could be an issue and certainly not even remotely close to what happened last year during March and April.

I knew this year was going to be vastly different than last year. There was a different snow field…different soil saturation areas and different temperature regimes (from a cold standpoint). There may well be flooding but it’s not going to be anytime soon to any great extent or consequence I don’t think. Here is a look at the 8-14 day forecast from a rain standpoint.

Not terrible at all and that is a good thing for the farmers in the region. They’ve been hit by so many things, between the weather…the economy and the politics of what they do. They certainly need a break and better growing conditions.

Onwards…

As I mentioned the next change is starting to show itself very faintly this morning towards Nebraska. If you look closely you can see some clouds forming up there…it’s a sign of lift and those clouds will eventually form into storms/rain that will be dropping ESEwards

These may affect us later tonight, depending on how well they hold together…and by daybreak the chances are a bit higher.

It may not rain all day tomorrow…it probably won’t but there will be showers and scattered storms in the area for most of the day.

This system won’t really tug any cold air down…but it will be a bit cooler on Saturday morning…overall though with the sunshine coming on Saturday and enough of a breeze we should still warm up into the mid 60s or so.

Sunday looks pretty nice overall.

Then a few showers/storms are possible in Monday with much better chances on Tuesday. The storms on Tuesday potentially could be on the stronger side of things, depending on the instability that we may try to muster. More on that though on Monday.

OK that’s it for today…the feature photo comes from Maicey Squires out in Lone Jack, MO. If you look carefully at the roof, you’ll see some turkey vultures hanging out.

Joe