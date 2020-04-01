Joe’s Weather World: Typical Spring wackiness (WED-4/1)

Good morning…another mild day is in store for the region…with highs popping into the 70s…we’ll start the new month like we started March…on a mild note. Spring though, especially during this time of the year typically will get bouts of colder weather associated with storms moving through the Plains…or upper Midwest. One is coming on Friday and that will dramatically change the weather on Friday.

______________________________________________________

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and mild. Increasing afternoon winds…gusting to 30 MPH possible. Highs 70-75°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s. Windy as well with gusts to 30 MPH

Thursday: A few showers possible…but it won’t rain all day…and it will remain breezy and mild with highs into the 60s, if not around 70°

Friday: Turning much colder 1st thing in the morning. There is still a bit of a timing issue when the front comes in…is it around daybreak…a couple of hours after that…regardless in the later morning temperatures will be down to 40° with wind chills in the 20s possible for a couple of hours.

________________________________________________________

Discussion:

Interesting weather…but thankfully no severe weather around here…and that is a good thing despite the big temperature change coming our way.

It’s not unusual to have this type of cold front move through, especially in March and April. This front will definitely catch your attention on Friday morning because IF it holds off till around 9AM or so…we may start close to 60° before dropping about 20° in the course of a couple of hours with gusty winds and wind driven rains…not pleasant. You’ll know when the front moves through though!

Before that though there is a weak wave coming up from the SW…already some advance clouds…mostly thin, are coming in from the southwest and west.

These clouds will continue to increase as the day moves along.

In addition to the clouds…as high pressure moves away from the area…the surface pressure gradient will be tightening up from the departing high to a weak developing low pressure area in the Rockies area. This will cause a bigger change in pressure from east to west through the region…and when that happens you get wind.

Here is a look at the isobars…showing lines of equal air pressure. Notice that east of the KC area…where the higher pressure is…there are fewer isobars…then note the isobars lining up from here westwards…

That shows a pressure gradient and the more isobars the stronger the gradient from east to west. More isobars means more wind…and this will develop as the afternoon moves along.

The winds above us will be in the 20-30 MPH range…and with the atmosphere stirred up today those winds mix down…so that is what I’m expecting here at the surface as well later today…and tonight as well I think.

In time…perhaps slower than the models think…moisture will also come up from the south because if these winds and dew points tomorrow should get closer to 50°…maybe a bit more than that.

With the moisture streaming in there may be some showers or scattered thunderstorms zipping through as well tomorrow, especially before lunch. They will be quick hitters…and moving very fast but at least some scattered rains are possible in the morning and early afternoon. It won’t rain all day though.

Then we get to Friday…an upper level low will be across the northern Rockies and help drive colder air down into the Plains Thursday. As a matter of fact look at these forecast temperatures tomorrow afternoon…we’re talking low>mid 30s not that far away.

4PM Temperature forecast off the NAM model

That’s pretty chilly air in the upper Midwest!

You can see we’re in the mild air mass still tomorrow…and that will continue through tomorrow night…so we’ll probably have a 12AM high (or thereabouts) on Friday morning before the colder air comes into the region.

The data has been somewhat faster, by a couple of hours, in the speed of the front and the frontal passage through KC near daybreak on Friday. So the colder air will rush in as the morning goes along…rain is expected as well…along with gusty cold winds. I can see us tanking to the 30s after the front comes through…and possible recover a few degrees in the afternoon but it will be a nasty cold day!

Saturday has the potential of some frost…but there might be too much wind and too many clouds but let’s pay attention to this…especially if you got some tender plants in the ground. Sunday is still the better of the 2 weekend days I think.

I still think next Tuesday is an 80° day possibility.

Finally some stats from the NWS this morning about March…some of this was written about yesterday.

March 2020 is in the books and it will go down as a warm and wet one. KC finished with temps 4.6 degrees above normal making it the 18th warmest in 132-years. Precip was 1.54" above normal making it the 21st wettest. KC only picked up a trace of snow which tied it for 6th least. pic.twitter.com/1cz9iMj6dQ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 1, 2020

This March, Kansas City had only had 5 days with lows of 32 or less. That ties it for the 4th fewest on the 132-year record. Normal is 14 days. #KCKeepingColdAway — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 1, 2020

This warm weather got you thinking of doing a little gardening? Maybe get some vegetables planted, plant some flowers? Check their tolerance, we're not out of the woods yet for another freeze. #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/bbRPIu2QG4 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 1, 2020

We finished the month of March at #18 in terms of the warmest on record … going back to the 1880s.

This is the 4th March this century with warm readings…in the top 20. We’ve had 1 top 20 cold March this century.

OK that’s it for today…the feature photo comes from Donna up in Kearney, MO

Joe